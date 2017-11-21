Hand Lettering Inspiration for World Hello Day

Hello! Hola! Bonjour! Hallo! Ciao! Salaam! Merhaba!

Today is World Hello Day, a holiday founded by Brian and Michael McCormack in 1973 after hearing about the Yom Kippur War. The brothers decided that someone needed to encourage world leaders to use communication to settle conflicts, instead of war and other forms of force. They wrote over 1,300 letters in seven different languages worldwide, and ever since World Hello Day has been observed by 180 countries.

It’s easy to participate in World Hello Day. According to the website, it’s as easy as greeting ten people throughout the day. By doing so, you demonstrate the importance of preserving peace via communication.

“People around the world use the occasion of World Hello Day as an opportunity to express their concern for world peace. Beginning with a simple greeting on World Hello Day, their activities send a message to leaders, encouraging them to use communication rather than force to settle conflicts.”

Here at HOW, we know how important language and communication are. So today, we want to extend a hello to everyone reading this and also provide a little hand lettering inspiration from creatives around the world.

Participate in #WorldHelloDay with us by tagging @HOWbrand in your best “Hello” hand lettering on Instagram or Twitter. Use #HelloHOW and we’ll repost for everyone to see!

Hand Lettering Inspiration & Artists to Follow on Instagram

A post shared by Scott Biersack (@youbringfire) on Mar 26, 2014 at 3:23pm PDT

A post shared by Seb Lester (@seblester) on Feb 7, 2016 at 7:59am PST

A post shared by Closer&Closer (@closerandcloserco) on Apr 25, 2017 at 12:33pm PDT

“Each time you say hello to a stranger, your heart acknowledges over and over again that we are all family.” —Suzy Kassem

A post shared by Closer&Closer (@closerandcloserco) on Mar 7, 2017 at 10:43am PST

A post shared by Charles&Thorn (@charlesandthorn) on Dec 13, 2016 at 10:13am PST

A post shared by sparks5designs (@sparks5designs) on Feb 9, 2016 at 4:23pm PST

A post shared by Molly Jacques (@mollyjacques) on May 30, 2017 at 9:04am PDT

“The only two words you should ever say to a mirror are “Hello, Beautiful.” —Richelle E. Goodrich

A post shared by Nicolas Fredrickson (@nick_fred) on Oct 3, 2016 at 3:06pm PDT

A post shared by Emily Poe-Crawford (@emdashpaperco) on Jun 17, 2015 at 2:55pm PDT

A post shared by Emily Poe-Crawford (@emdashpaperco) on Feb 28, 2015 at 12:19pm PST

A post shared by D V D M L N (@mdemilan) on Feb 5, 2016 at 7:39am PST

“A simple hello could lead to a million things.” —Unknown

A post shared by Zachary Smith (@zacharysmithh) on Oct 4, 2012 at 7:44pm PDT

A post shared by Olga Vasik (@olgavasik) on Aug 25, 2016 at 9:15am PDT

A post shared by Olga Vasik (@olgavasik) on Aug 16, 2016 at 9:08am PDT

A post shared by Olga Vasik (@olgavasik) on May 17, 2016 at 7:02am PDT

“If you’re brave enough to say goodbye, life will reward you with a new hello.” —Paulo Coelho

A post shared by Nicholas Moegly (@nicholasmoegly) on Oct 15, 2016 at 9:23am PDT

A post shared by Tim Bontan ✏️ Bijdevleet (@bijdevleet) on Dec 3, 2014 at 4:00pm PST

A post shared by Casey Ligon 🌿 Lettering (@caseyligon) on May 2, 2017 at 2:55pm PDT

A post shared by Anthony Hos (@anthonyjhos) on Apr 28, 2015 at 1:35am PDT

A post shared by Hand Lettering 🇨🇱🇺🇸 Joy Kelley (@howjoyful) on Dec 21, 2016 at 10:33pm PST

A post shared by Jessica Hische (@jessicahische) on Oct 27, 2016 at 12:38pm PDT