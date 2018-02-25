To ignore what's happening in the periphery is to develop brand tunnel vision. That's why global agency verynice is sharing their step-by-step ...
3 Degrees of Inspiration: Mari Kanstad Johnsen, Eva Jauss & Raby-Florence Fofana
One artist is inspired by the next in this fascinating series, featuring Mari Kanstad Johnsen, Eva Jauss and Raby-Florence Fofana.
12 Design Leaders Set New Year’s Resolutions
From dedicating skills to help the underserved to political ambitions and intents to be focused, top design leaders share their New Year's resolutions.
3 Degrees of Inspiration: Marika Maijala, Eva Lindstrom & Joanna Hellgren
From vivid colors to intricate storytelling illustrations and unique approach to using space.
32 Graphic Design Quotes to Inspire
It's time to bite the bullet and finish that big project. But first—a bit of inspiration to get you started.
The Alchemy of Design: Big Design Challenges for Small Projects
Branding isn't just for big businesses. With good design, anything is possible, with any design budget.
3 Degrees of Inspiration: Daniel Roozendaal, MVM & Bjørn Rune Lie
Links of inspiration unite these three artist as each is inspired by the next in this series.
The Future of the Football Helmet
The football helmet is one of the most branded & visible pieces of sports equipment and the future could bring big changes.
3 Degrees of Inspiration: Fideli Sundqvist, Merijn Hos & Ted Parker
From the patience and precision of Fideli Sundqvist, the trail of inspiration leads from one artist to another in this fascinating series.
10 Beautiful Business Cards Designed for Freshly Launched Brands
Love well-designed, beautiful business cards? Let's take a look at 10 unique designs that have ventured into the world recently.