It’s kind of crazy to imagine how many businesses come into being every year. A 2013 article on Forbes.com claimed that “approximately 543,000 new businesses get started each month.” Obviously those figures likely shift every year and may be very different now, but it does seem as if there’s always a freshly launched business to be discovered.

Our favorite part about that? Where there’s a freshly launched business, there’s a shiny new brand identity complete with assets designed to work across a variety of applications, often including business cards.

Just for fun, let’s take a look at some beautiful business cards that have ventured into the world recently.

(Did you know? In the HOW Logo Design Awards, we have a category especially for these types of identity applications—from business cards and letterheads to signage and packaging and anything else created in conjunction with a logo design. Click here to learn more—and enter before midnight EDT tonight [11/3/2017] to save 25% on all your entries with code FLASH1103)

10 Business Cards That Will Make You Want to Know the Brands Behind Them

1. Business cards for Yes, Joy, foodies who cook, cater & get creative with dining

Designed by Lila, designer and founder of Oh Babushka. See the complete brand identity project here.

2. Business cards for IT tech company SideKick Solutions

Designed by Design Ranch (Michelle Sonderegger, Ingred Sidie, creative directors; Rachel Roth, designer). See the complete brand identity project here.

3. Business cards for Bar Palco

Designed by Véronique Lafortune, Valery Lemay and Emile Lord; photo by Felix Renaud and Emile Lord. See the full brand identity project here.

4. Business cards for Motel Studio

Designed by Véronique Lafortune and Emile Lord; see the full brand identity project here.

5. Business cards for Sundaze, a modern skincare brand

Designed by Caterina Bianchini; see the full brand identity project here.

6. Business cards for Manifesto: Casa Toaster Calabrese

Designed by Nosotros, a creative branding and strategic communications studio. See the full project here.

7. Business cards for Minata

Designed by Firmalt, a branding company; see the full brand identity project here.

8. Business cards for Doux Supper Club

Designed by No Name Branding; see the full brand identity project here.

9. Business cards for (and by) Marine Laurent

Laurent designed these to promote her own graphic design and illustration services; printed at Risotto Studio in Glasgow, Scotland.

10. Business cards for Maiook, a Slovenian handmade bag + accessory company

Designed by Cody Small and Caava Design; see the full brand identity project here.

Position yourself as a leader in branding.