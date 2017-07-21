Some of the HOW team’s favorite projects come from design students who believe in their work enough to go after the recognition they deserve—like in the HOW International Design Awards. These determined creatives recognize that it doesn’t take decades of experience to create something of merit, and that’s how they rise to the top.

Take for instance Yuma Naito, whose stunning SpaceX rebrand project won an Outstanding Achievement from HOW last year. And Elena Chudoba, who created a line of paper committed to both a sustainable future and responsible printing. Oh, and Jiaojiao Xu, who as a student created a service that enabled visitors in art museums to participate in exhibitions with their creations made in the museum workshop.

Honoring the designers just getting started in the field is one of the many reasons we look forward to revealing the student winners of the HOW International Design Awards every year. In celebration of both our upcoming early-bird deadline for the awards and the exemplary work happening in design schools today, we went on the hunt for design students all around the world whose online portfolios make us a tad bit green with envy.

We hope that any students reading this will find inspiration in the work of their peers, and we hope that those of you who are design firm owners or in-house managers will keep your eye on these talented individuals.

7 Design Students Kicking Ass Before They Even Graduate

This 24-year-old up-and-comer is in his final year at Royal Academy of Art in The Hague. His love of both typography and photography is evident in the work he’s produced while studying graphic design.

Lee, a Rhode Island School of Design student, is about halfway through her pursuit of a BFA in graphic design and has already produced some incredible work.

We’re loving this work by Tel Aviv–based visual communication student Steinberg.

As a senior at Rhode Island School of Design majoring in industrial design, Hunt has built a body of work full of beautiful, functional objects and various other creations, including impactful posters.

Currently pursuing her MFA in graphic design at Academy of Art University in San Francisco, this talented designer has been recognized numerous times in HOW’s design competitions. In fact, look for her work in the next issue of HOW, in which HOW Promotion & Marketing Design Awards judge Maurice Cherry calls one of her latest projects “fascinating.” After being recognized in last year’s HOW International Design Awards for both her Murakami book cover series and immigration poster, Gupta told HOW, “An effective design solution requires thorough research on the audience and medium. Most of my insight for a given project comes from proper understanding of the people I am designing for.”

Currently working toward his MFA in graphic design at the Maryland Institute College of Art, Tran says on his website that he enjoys working with grids, distorting letters and crying at bad design. 🙂

Daliah Ammar, a Palestinian-American artist and designer based in Chicago, is currently earning her BFA in graphic design and visual communications at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago.

