Design Finds: 5 Creative Highlights from the Week

Welcome to Design Finds, HOW’s weekly roundup of interesting design and creativity-related news of note and general interest. This week has been a doozy in the design world, as they say, with a new look at Disney’s Star Wars Land (!!!), oddball news about a font and Pakistani politics, LEGO logo designs and more. Read on to see what’s up.

1. Take a Sneak Peek at Star Wars Land

In 2019, Disney will be opening its new Star Wars Land. Check out this short video to see a model of it. (More info at CNET.)

2. All X-Men

Designer Scottie Mo took it upon himself to X-ify every X-Men character from Uncanny X-Men, Vol. 1. Why? Well, that’s the question. But it’s really cool and designy, so check it out. And follow him on Instagram while you’re at it.

3. Death by Calibri

That old Microsoft font Calibri is making waves in Pakistan—borne out at the heart of a political scandal involving the country’s Prime Minister. Read about it at Gizmodo.

4. The LEGO Logo’s Evolution

Try saying “LEGO logo” five times fast. Or, just read this excellent history of the toy company’s logo from Logo Design Love. One interesting tidbit: “In 1934, Ole’s company and its products adopted the name LEGO, an abbreviation of the two Danish words ‘leg godt,’ meaning ‘play well.'”

5. Animated Doodles by Abbey Lossing

Illustrator Abbey Lossing creates these charming, quirky animated gifs. See more of them over at Doodlers Anonymous.