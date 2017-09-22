Save on entry fees! Early bird deadline: October 2, 2017

Designers: Hendrick Rolandez

Location: Bethoncourt, France

Website: http://www.moinzek.com/

Download: Dribble

About the face: Today is American Business Women’s Day—a holiday that I honestly didn’t know existed until recently. Which is a shame, especially as a woman in business living in America. Apparently the holiday has been around since 1982 and was recognized by Congressional proclamation in 1983 and 1986.

I wanted this week’s free font to be elegant yet strong, just like the millions of female business owners and workforce members that we honor today. That’s when I found Glamor by Hendrick Rolandez. No, the irony is not lost on me that this font was created by a man and we’re celebrating women, but I really couldn’t resist Glamor’s gorgeous ball terminals and modern feminine feel. The download includes 24 fonts from, light to bold, and more than 200 characters per font. There’s something about it that really caught my eye, and hopefully it does the same for you!

What do you think of this week's free font?

