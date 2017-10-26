[Call for entries: You have until 11:59pm EDT on Monday, Oct. 30

From winter through summer in New York City, you can find Marc Evan and Chris Soria working as fine artists and active muralists, creating public art throughout the city. But when fall rolls around, they drop the acrylics and pick up their best carving tools—because it’s pumpkin-carving time.

The duo has been working for years to advance the art of pumpkin carving, which they call “ephemeral and temporary and all about the now,” and what started as a passion project has flourished into Maniac Pumpkin Carvers, a seasonal creative studio with clients like the New York Yankees, Food Network and Martha Stewart.

With today being National Pumpkin Day, we thought it'd be fun to take a look at some of the logos the Maniac Pumpkin Carvers have turned into pumpkin art for their clients.

Check out more of Maniac Pumpkin Carvers’ elaborate pumpkin art on their Instagram.

And happy Halloween!

