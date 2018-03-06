Friendly and puffy, meet Buffy, "the world's most comfortable comforter." With a playful brand identity created by Natasha Jen's team at Pentagram, Buffy looks—and feels—comfy. It's a fresh take on bedding brand identity, so unique, so different that you might not know what to make of it.
My Best Work: Amazing Design from Great Designers
The Most Influential Designs of the Past 33 Years
Feast your eyes on a sampling of the work that has informed, provoked and inspired the graphic design industry since the first issue of HOW rolled off the press.
Yellow House’s Simple, Flexible, Resonant New Logo
Yellow House’s brand identity—inspired by social movement and design activism, and created by Brunet-Garcia Advertising—is as big and resonant as its mission to leverage the power of art to transform communities.
Triumphant Design: Award-Winning Logo from Ad Victorem
Ad Victorem (Latin for “Towards Victory”) has created hundreds of brand names and identities. But creating their own turned out to be their biggest challenge yet—one they likened to naming their own child.
Celebrating Illustration: 25 Iconic Illustrated HOW Covers
Since day one, HOW has worked with the biggest names along with many rising stars in the illustration industry. Here’s a look back at 25 of our most iconic illustrated magazine covers. Don't forget to vote for your favorite!
Catching Up with 10 Design Leaders from the ’90s & Early 2000s
Let's catch up with 10 of the people who played major roles in the design industry in the ’90s and early 2000s: David Carson, Robynne Raye, Michael Strassburger, Bill Cahan, Sean Adams, Noreen Morioka, John Sayles, Sheree Clark, David Salanitro and Jennifer Sterling.
Pentagram’s Natasha Jen on All Things Branding
Pentagram partner and HOW Logo Design Awards judge Natasha Jen talks brand identity design, teacherly observations and tips for designers.
A Studio, an Eatery and an 8-Year Client Relationship
The team at Peppermill Projects has handled Old Stein Inn's design needs for 8+ years, making them the perfect branding firm for the eatery's new products.
Celebrate International Design: Spain Edition
October 12th is Spanish Language Day. Grab a little inspiration from these 11 design firms creating amazing work in Spain!
Designing History: A Closer Look at Chad Michael’s Logos
Dig into the process behind LogoLounge judge Chad Michael's logo designs and custom lettering for St. Laurent Distillery and Birmingham Pen Co.