My Best Work: Amazing Design from Great Designers

HOW editors ask superstars of the design profession to share their best, favorite or most memorable design projects. Some of these top designers choose work from their early design careers, their most challenging project or the piece that was most satisfying to create. It’s always exciting to see what these famous designers deem as their best work. It’s even more exciting to hear the stories unravel as to how these sometimes surprising projects became a personal best.

Buffy’s Brand Puts the Fun in Function

Friendly and puffy, meet Buffy, "the world's most comfortable comforter." With a playful brand identity created by Natasha Jen's team at Pentagram, Buffy looks—and feels—comfy. It's a fresh take on bedding brand identity, so unique, so different that you might not know what to make of it.