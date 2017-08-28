Netflix Brands Marijuana — And Does It Right

Over the weekend, not only did we see the season finale of Game of Thrones‘ shortest season yet, a new video from Taylor Swift and the winners of this year’s VMA awards (congratulations Kendrick, you deserve it!), but Netflix also brought us something a little different.

For one weekend only, Netflix teamed up with Los Angeles’s Alternative Herbal Health Services for a pop-up event, where they offered “The Netflix Collection.” That’s right. Marijuana strains inspired by Netflix Originals like Orange Is The New Black, Bjoack Horseman and Grace and Frankie.

Not only was each strain cultivated “with the specific shows in mind, designed to complement each title based on their tone,” with silly shows being more “indica dominant” and dramedies being more “sativa dominant,” but the packaging design is also gorgeous.

The slab serif typeface gives each container a serious feeling, while remaining playfully colorful. Each label has its own illustration that harkens back to scientific diagrams you might find in a textbook. The label as a whole looks medical, but remains un-intimidating.

[Want to see more marijuana branding? Good Chemistry: Creating Branding for the Marijuana Industry; Weed is Not Grass Anymore]

Sure, the whole campaign was a publicity stunt for the release of Netflix’s newest original, Disjointed, which NPR describes as, “like any workplace sitcom — with more pot, sex and language.” But hey, when we see good design, we like to share it.

And for the record, each strain has a very punny name related to the series it corresponds to, including Poussey Riot (Orange Is the New Black), Banana Stand Kush (Arrested Development), Moon 13 (Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Return), Baka Bile (Santa Clarita Diet), Peyotea (Grace and Frankie), and Prickly Muffin (BoJack Horseman).