15 Projects for Food Packaging Design Inspiration

There’s something magical about finding your favorite delicious edibles in equally delicious packaging. I’ve noticed that many of my go-to brands have been upping their design game lately, and there are dozens of products I’ve overlooked in the past that are now catching my eye in the aisle with killer new packaging.

We saw some nice food packaging design among last year’s In-House Design Awards winners, from the in-house teams at Starbucks, PepsiCo and Marriott International. We present these designs below alongside a selection of beautiful food packaging design we’ve seen bouncing around lately.

Food Packaging Design Galore

[If beverage packaging design is your thing, check out the Beverage Packaging Design Bootcamp— at the end of two weeks, you’ll have a full design case study in the category of tea packaging design and energy drink packaging design.]

The In-House Design Awards is all about celebrating your in-house design team’s hard work. Hear what Mandisa Fabris, art director at Robert Half Legal, has to say about her team’s 2015 win: