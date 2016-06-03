15 Projects for Food Packaging Design Inspiration

There’s something magical about finding your favorite delicious edibles in equally delicious packaging. I’ve noticed that many of my go-to brands have been upping their design game lately, and there are dozens of products I’ve overlooked in the past that are now catching my eye in the aisle with killer new packaging.
We saw some nice food packaging design among last year’s In-House Design Awards winners, from the in-house teams at Starbucks, PepsiCo and Marriott International. We present these designs below alongside a selection of beautiful food packaging design we’ve seen bouncing around lately.
Food Packaging Design Galore
In-House Design Awards winner: CALEB’S KOLA | Category: Food & Beverage | Creative Team: PepsiCo Design & Innovation | Company: PepsiCo Design & Innovation | Location: New York, New York
In-House Design Awards winner: MOXY RETAIL PACKAGING CONCEPT | Creative Team: Natalie Lee | Company: Marriott International | Location: Bethesda, Maryland
In-House Design Awards winner: STARBUCKS RESERVE ROASTERY & TASTING ROOM | Category: Food & Beverage | Creative Team: Jeffrey Fields, Jen Quotson, Mike Peck, Ben Nelson, Jon Cannel, Derek Shimizu, Fred Carriedo, Dana Deininger, Marisa Crane, Caytlyn Chilelli, Marisol Bowman, Krispijin Larrison, Tina Hsu, Britta Lyle, and Bonnie Dain | Company: Starbucks Coffee Company | Location: Seattle, Washington
MØS Gastronomic Smart & Casual | Creative Team: Backbone Branding http://www.backbonebranding.com/ | Client: Nordic | Location: Armenia
Orange Roasting Co | Creative Team: Peter Francis Laxalt http://laxaltandmciver.co/| Location: Reno, NV
NUTRIBAKES MACA AND RED RASPBERRIES PACKAGING | Creative Team: Stavros Kypraios http://www.faze.gr/ | Client: Nutribakes | Location: Athens, Greece
WINE TO EAT | Creative Team: Sara Dávila Evangelista http://davilaevangelista.com/ | Client: Wine to Eat
BACCHUS | Creative Team: Sara Dávila Evangelista http://davilaevangelista.com/ | Location: Lisbon, Portugal
Pasta Show | Creative Team: Elisabetta Campobasso https://dribbble.com/Lisaca | Location: Bari
Good Eggwhites | Creative Team: Sergey Skip https://dribbble.com/sergeyskip | Location: Berlin
Cúra-t Packaging | Creative Team: Mampostea’o http://www.mamposteao.com/ | Location: San Juan, Puerto Rico
Bar Syrup Packaging | Creative Team: Peter Francis Laxalt http://laxaltandmciver.co/| Location: Reno, NV
Bills Beans Packaging | Creative Team: Peter Francis Laxalt http://laxaltandmciver.co/| Location: Reno, NV
Siya| Creative Team: Backbone Branding http://www.backbonebranding.com/ | Client: SIS Natural | Location: Armenia
Lyon Distilling Co.| Creative Team: Funnel http://www.funnel.tv/
The In-House Design Awards is all about celebrating your in-house design team’s hard work. Hear what Mandisa Fabris, art director at Robert Half Legal, has to say about her team’s 2015 win:
As with most in-house teams, our team handles a lot of work whose primary function is to support the needs of the business and our company. The In-House Design Awards have always been an opportunity for us to showcase the work that we as a team are the most proud of. … Our participation in the In-House Design Awards serves as motivation for our team, inspiring us to push our creativity further every day.
It’s an honor for our team to be recognized and be included in a group of other talented in-house teams. Just as we look for inspiration from others in the industry, we hope that our work in turn inspires others. For us, it means acknowledgement of our work at an industry level and validation of our contributions to the company’s goals and success.
