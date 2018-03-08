Design Projects

Part of staying inspired as a graphic designer is viewing amazing designs churned out from a design business, through the labors of freelance design, or from an in-house design group. Get the scoop on stellar projects, see images of the work, and get to know the designers behind these projects that are are creating waves in the design industry. Have a current project you want reviewed by an expert, veteran designer? Now you can with HOW’s Critique Services.

PENSOLE Offers Real-Life Experiences

By: | Comments 0

Pensole Footwear Design Academy is the only footwear design school out there, and with a variety of opportunities to align with brands on specific projects, students are getting more than they ever imagined.

Buffy’s Brand Puts the Fun in Function

By: | Comments 0

Friendly and puffy, meet Buffy, "the world's most comfortable comforter." With a playful brand identity created by Natasha Jen's team at Pentagram, Buffy looks—and feels—comfy. It's a fresh take on bedding brand identity, so unique, so different that you might not know what to make of it.