Pensole Footwear Design Academy is the only footwear design school out there, and with a variety of opportunities to align with brands on specific projects, students are getting more than they ever imagined.
Design Projects
Buffy’s Brand Puts the Fun in Function
Friendly and puffy, meet Buffy, "the world's most comfortable comforter." With a playful brand identity created by Natasha Jen's team at Pentagram, Buffy looks—and feels—comfy. It's a fresh take on bedding brand identity, so unique, so different that you might not know what to make of it.
The Most Influential Designs of the Past 33 Years
Feast your eyes on a sampling of the work that has informed, provoked and inspired the graphic design industry since the first issue of HOW rolled off the press.
Yellow House’s Simple, Flexible, Resonant New Logo
Yellow House’s brand identity—inspired by social movement and design activism, and created by Brunet-Garcia Advertising—is as big and resonant as its mission to leverage the power of art to transform communities.
Triumphant Design: Award-Winning Logo from Ad Victorem
Ad Victorem (Latin for “Towards Victory”) has created hundreds of brand names and identities. But creating their own turned out to be their biggest challenge yet—one they likened to naming their own child.
Product Packaging Could Be Your Greatest Missed Marketing Opportunity
Developing breakthrough packaging that truly connects with your brand’s audience is more important today than ever before. These 3 guiding principles ...
5 Talented Graphic Designers in Hip Hop
There are dozens of graphic designers behind some of hip hop’s biggest stars. Meet some of the most talented in the industry.
Brandiose Specializes in Surprising Minor League Baseball Designs
From IronPigs to Stripers to Flying Squirrels, Brandiose tells stories of entertainment. And they might just have a garbage plate in Rochester along the way.
The Alchemy of Design: Big Design Challenges for Small Projects
Branding isn't just for big businesses. With good design, anything is possible, with any design budget.
The Future of the Football Helmet
The football helmet is one of the most branded & visible pieces of sports equipment and the future could bring big changes.