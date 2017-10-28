[Last chance! You have until 11:59pm EDT on Monday, Oct. 30

to enter the HOW Logo Design Awards.]

Sometimes you take it upon yourself to animate a logo you’ve just created for a client. Sometimes a client asks you to make their already-existing logo move. And sometimes you just feel like animating a well-known logo—because the only thing better than a well-crafted logo is a well-crafted logo that moves, right?

At least once a year the HOW team likes to take a look at the latest animated logo design being churned out by firms and freelancers around the world. With today being International Animation Day, what better way to celebrate than to round up some of the best we can find for your viewing pleasure?

So sit back, relax and enjoy these animated logos—and don’t be surprised if you walk away inspired to make your own logo design work move.

These 15 Animated Logo Designs Know How to Move

1. Think Sub-Brand Logo

We’re loving this retro logo animation for a sub-brand Think says they’re working on.

2. Digital Studio Logo

Hoang Nguyen recently shared that this logo concept for Digital Studio was approved.

3. Major Logo

Major animated their own logo, and as @andr3 said on Instagram, “It’s aliiiiiiive! And stretchy.”

🎬😎 #major #wegomajor #logoanimation #typeinmotion #motion A post shared by Major (@wegomajor) on Oct 24, 2017 at 2:03am PDT

4. Harmens Cakes & Catering Logo

Aimilios Gkalipis recently dipped a toe in the motion graphics waters by animating some of the logos he’s created over the past four years. We love what he did with this Harmens Cakes & Catering logo.

5. The Letters Magazine Logo

Beautiful type in motion in Alexey Dubnichenko’s animation of The Letters Magazine logo design.

[Position yourself as a leader in branding.

Enter the HOW Logo Design Awards before midnight on Oct. 30.]

6. Maquinótico Logo

Londrina, Brazil-based Studio OPZ recently showcased a collection of logos they’ve designed and animated. Among them were these lovely animations for Maquinótico.

7. Fiona Pouet Animation

U.K. student designer Ross Mason recently had fun merging calligraphy and motion graphics in the logos of clients, as well as those of other individuals just for fun. This one was for lettering artist and freelance graphic designer Fiona Pouet.

8. First11 Logo Animation

Another beauty from Alexey Dubnichenko.

[Curious about how a certain title sequence, logo or infographic was animated?

Enroll in Motion Graphics & Animation Design today to gain an understanding of

motion graphics, animation design and After Effects.]

9. Luizinho Tattoo Logo

Studio OPZ created this one for a Brazilian tattoo shop.

10. New York City Ballet Logo Animation

Another one of Alexey Dubnichenko’s animations that we’re in love with.

11. Fluor Logo

Debbie Martin and David Botella of The Woork Co collaborated with María Dobarro on the naming, branding and website design for creative agency Fluor.

12. Think Logo

Think’s animation of their own logo.

13. Ezra Lee Design + Build Logo Animation

Drake Smith, a visual artist and head animator at Stylo Creative, recently completed and shared this logotype animation.

Ezra Lee Design + Build – Custom logotype animation #fromscratch #custom A post shared by Drake Smith (@drake_smith_19) on Oct 18, 2017 at 9:58am PDT

14. Elixir Maltado Logo

Another logo animation from Studio OPZ. They created this one for a craft beer store in Brazil. Check out the full identity design project here. (You’ll love the animation of Elixir Maltado’s production process!)

15. Hyplified Logo

And one more from Alexey Dubnichenko, this time for online music production services company Hyplified.

[Psst! Did you know there’s a category in the HOW Logo Design Awards especially for animated gifs, business cards and anything else created in conjunction with a logo? That means more chances to win all the amazing new prizes. Check them out!]