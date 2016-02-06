You have your copy of Print‘s latest Regional Design Annual, right? Surely I don’t have to remind you that it’s the design industry’s most well-respected and sought-after annual? In it, you’ll find 348 of the best American designs of the year, including the beautiful packaging designs you’ll see below:

11 Beautiful Projects for Packaging Design Inspiration

Bella Vita DVD Packaging



ITAL/C, Los Angeles; www.italic-studio.com: ITAL/C (creative direction/art direction/design/illustration), Jason Baffa, Nick LaVecchia (photographers); Jason Baffa Films (client)

Brooks Dry Cider



Hall, Oakland, CA; www.toshhall.com: Tosh Hall (creative director/art director/designer/writer), Luke Dixon (illustrator), Mathew Coluccio, Andy Baron (photographers); Brooks Bennett (client)

Gershwin CD



Starbucks Global Creative Studio, Seattle; www.starbucks.com: Mike Peck, Jeffrey Fields (creative directors), Jon Cannell (art director), Dana Deininger (designer), Steven Stolder (writer); Starbucks Coffee Company (client)

Krave Jerky for Whole Foods, www.kravejerky.com

Hatch Design, San Francisco; www.hatchsf.com: Joel Templin, Katie Jain (creative directors/art directors), Will Ecke, Eszter Clark, Javier Garcia (designers), Sarah Remington (photographer), Lisa Pemrick (writer); Krave Jerky (client)

Swell Cold Brew Bottle



pprwrk studio, Kapolei, HI; www.pprwrkstudio.com: Mark Caneso (creative director/art director/designer); Swell Cold Co-op (client)

Frisco City Grainworks Packaging System

RBMM, Dallas; www.rbmm.com: Jeff Barfoot (creative director), Garrett Owen (art director/designer); Frisco City Grainworks (client)

Xylobags Packaging



70kft, Dallas; www.70kft.com: Stefan Reddick (creative director/designer), Michael Feavel (art director/designer); Xylobags (client)

Fest Cola Packaging



CPR and Partners, New Orleans; www.cprandpartners.com: David Caruso, Rocky Russo (creative directors/art directors/designers), Justin Bonura (creative director/writer); Fest

Cola (client)

Good People Brewing Company Can Design



Lewis Communications, Birmingham, AL; www.lewiscommunications.com: Roy Burns (creative director/art director/designer), Andrew Thompson (art director/ designer); Good People Brewing Company (client)

Agave Dream



Hiebing, Madison, WI; www.hiebing.com: Sean Mullen (creative director), Barry Kalpinski (art director/designer), Sandy Geier (writer); Agave Dream (client)

Yokan Packaging

Yoko Nire Studio; www.yokonire.com: Yoko Nire (creative director/art director/designer), Jason Booher, Katarzyna Gruda (instructors); B.S. Network, Japan (client)