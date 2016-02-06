You have your copy of Print‘s latest Regional Design Annual, right? Surely I don’t have to remind you that it’s the design industry’s most well-respected and sought-after annual? In it, you’ll find 348 of the best American designs of the year, including the beautiful packaging designs you’ll see below:
11 Beautiful Projects for Packaging Design Inspiration
Bella Vita DVD Packaging
ITAL/C, Los Angeles; www.italic-studio.com: ITAL/C (creative direction/art direction/design/illustration), Jason Baffa, Nick LaVecchia (photographers); Jason Baffa Films (client)
Brooks Dry Cider
Hall, Oakland, CA; www.toshhall.com: Tosh Hall (creative director/art director/designer/writer), Luke Dixon (illustrator), Mathew Coluccio, Andy Baron (photographers); Brooks Bennett (client)
Gershwin CD
Starbucks Global Creative Studio, Seattle; www.starbucks.com: Mike Peck, Jeffrey Fields (creative directors), Jon Cannell (art director), Dana Deininger (designer), Steven Stolder (writer); Starbucks Coffee Company (client)
Krave Jerky for Whole Foods, www.kravejerky.com
Hatch Design, San Francisco; www.hatchsf.com: Joel Templin, Katie Jain (creative directors/art directors), Will Ecke, Eszter Clark, Javier Garcia (designers), Sarah Remington (photographer), Lisa Pemrick (writer); Krave Jerky (client)
Swell Cold Brew Bottle
pprwrk studio, Kapolei, HI; www.pprwrkstudio.com: Mark Caneso (creative director/art director/designer); Swell Cold Co-op (client)
Frisco City Grainworks Packaging System
RBMM, Dallas; www.rbmm.com: Jeff Barfoot (creative director), Garrett Owen (art director/designer); Frisco City Grainworks (client)
Xylobags Packaging
70kft, Dallas; www.70kft.com: Stefan Reddick (creative director/designer), Michael Feavel (art director/designer); Xylobags (client)
Fest Cola Packaging
CPR and Partners, New Orleans; www.cprandpartners.com: David Caruso, Rocky Russo (creative directors/art directors/designers), Justin Bonura (creative director/writer); Fest
Cola (client)
Good People Brewing Company Can Design
Lewis Communications, Birmingham, AL; www.lewiscommunications.com: Roy Burns (creative director/art director/designer), Andrew Thompson (art director/ designer); Good People Brewing Company (client)
Agave Dream
Hiebing, Madison, WI; www.hiebing.com: Sean Mullen (creative director), Barry Kalpinski (art director/designer), Sandy Geier (writer); Agave Dream (client)
Yokan Packaging
Yoko Nire Studio; www.yokonire.com: Yoko Nire (creative director/art director/designer), Jason Booher, Katarzyna Gruda (instructors); B.S. Network, Japan (client)
Excellent.
Very Nice Work displayed here. One comment though on the Bella Vita DVD package. Although, it too is an appealling design, somebody is going to be disappointed after this package is folded up and the inside graphics are upside down and the DVD falls out… (i.e. Eagles first album)
Beautiful Work – Great inspiration, thanks
Pixels Logo Design is an award winning digital media agency. We have been developing, reviving and growing brands globally for over a decade now. We not only grow your brand but tell its story, solve problems, drives growth, create strong and profitable connections with their customers and make it a success. For a unique brand identity and logo designs, Contact Pixels Logo Design at http://www.pixelslogodesign.com.
Nice post! Wonderful packaging design displayed in this post. If you are looking for such beautiful and creative product packaging trust Procreate Design. Check out their wonderful site – http://www.procreatebranding.com/