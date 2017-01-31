30 Promotion Design Projects from Around the U.S.A.

I’m always thrilled to see the release of the annual PRINT Regional Design Award winners: the best of the best in design from each region in the United States. But around this time of year—when we at HOW are amping up for our own Promotion & Marketing Design Awards, it’s my custom to take a deeper look at the winners and explore the exceptional promotion design work in each gallery. It’s particularly intriguing to see how promotion design work from each region draws upon cultural elements and the unique aesthetic of that area. You’ll see what I’m talking about below, in the poster designs, packaging, marketing collateral and more—including client and personal promotion design work—from firms around the U.S.

Promotion Design Work from the Southwest

1. Banned Books Week Collateral

Spindletop Design, Houston; www.spindletopdesign.com: Jennifer Blanco (creative director/art director/designer), John Earles (creative director/art director), Laura Thornock, Josh Higgins, Travis Smith (designers), Workhorse Printmakers (printing/assembly); Brazos Bookstore (client)

Each year, Brazos Bookstore in Houston hosts Banned Books Week, an annual event celebrating freedom of speech and the freedom to read, and Spindletop Design creates the collateral for it. Learn more about Spindletop here.

2. RBMM Oktoberfest Stein

RBMM, Dallas; www.rbmm.com: Jeff Barfoot (creative director), Garrett Owen (art director/designer); RBMM (client)

3. Design Week Global

IBM Design, Austin, TX; www.ibm.com/design: Oen Michael Hammonds (creative director/art director/designer/illustrator); IBM (client)

4. SUR 512

The Matchbox Studio, Dallas; www.matchboxstudio.com: Liz Burnett (creative director), Zach Hale (art director/designer); JPI (client)

5. University of New Mexico Water Fountain Posters

Scott McFadden Creative, Dallas; www.scottmcfaddencreative.com: Scott McFadden (creative director/art director/designer/illustrator), David Morris (writer); Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority (client)

Marketing & Promotion Design Work from the East

1. #TYPE

Cynda Media Lab, Englewood Cliffs, NJ; www.cyndamedia.com: C. J. Yeh (creative director/designer), Christie Shin (art director/designer); Museum at FIT (client)

2. American Voices Poster

Karnes Poster Company, Philadelphia; www.erickarnes.com: Eric Karnes (creative director/art director/designer); Philadelphia University School of Liberal Arts (client)

3. Carnegie Mellon University, School of Drama 2015 Season

Wall-to-Wall Studios, Pittsburgh; www.walltowall.com: Larkin Werner (creative director), Doug Dean (art director/designer); Carnegie Mellon University, School of Drama (client)

4. Stevenson University School of Design Poster Brochure

Tré Seals, Accokeek, MD; www.tresbien.design: Tré Seals (creative director/art director/designer /illustrator); Stevenson University School of Design (client)

Marketing & Promotion Design Work from the Far West

1. National Parks Campaign

Pendleton Woolen Mills In-House, Portland, OR: Kathy Monaghan (creative director), Andrea Capp (designer/illustrator/photographer); Pendleton Woolen Mills (client)

2. Neenah Paper Beauty of Letterpress Poster

Gee + Chung Design, San Francisco; www.geechungdesign.com: Earl Gee (creative director/art director/designer/illustrator), TPD Design House (concept/design/printing); Neenah Paper (client)

3. Interflow Design Conference

Academy of Art University, San Francisco; www.academyart.edu: John Nettleton (creative director/ art director), Alex Chen (creative director/art director/designer); Academy of Art University (client)

4. San Francisco Design Week

Character, San Francisco; www.charactersf.com: Ed O’Brien (creative director/art director), Tish Evangelista, Ben Pham (creative directors), Michael Mason, Will Geddes (designers), Todd Tankersley (photographer); AIGA San Francisco (client)

Marketing & Promotion Design Work from the South

1. AIGA Design Month Creative

Elephant In The Room, Winston-Salem, NC; www.elephantintheroom.com: Will Hackley (art director/designer); AIGA Triad NC (client)

“We were charged [with] designing graphics to promote design month events for the regional AIGA chapter. Feeding off the concept of North Carolina barbecue, we used visuals that connected to the barbecue heritage of the Triad region.”

2. The Avett Brothers Township Posters

The Half and Half, Columbia, SC; www.thehalfandhalf.com: The Half and Half (creative direction/art direction/design); The Avett Brothers (client)

3. Habitat for Humanity Brochure

Lewis Communications, Birmingham, AL; www.lewiscommunications.com: Roy Burns III (creative director), David Blumberg (art director/designer), Jeffery Williams, Cary Norton, Bob Miller, Rob Culpepper (photographers), Anthony Vachris (writer); Habitat for Humanity of Greater Birmingham (client)

4. PechaKucha Night Asheville Vol. 9

Open Door Design Studio, Asheville, NC; www.opendoordesignstudio.com: Shantanu Suman, Marisa Falcigno (creative directors/art directors/designers), Shreedavy Babuji (writer);

PechaKucha Asheville (client)

5. UT-Chattanooga Art Department Promo

The Official Studio, Chattanooga, TN; www.theofficialstudio.com: Aggie Toppins (creative director/art director/designer); The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, Department of Art (client)

Marketing & Promotion Design Work from the Midwest

1. FPC Custom Corrugated Portfolio & P.O.P. Corrugated Promo

Charles S. Anderson Design Co., Minneapolis; www.csadesign.com: Charles S. Anderson (creative director/art director), Erik Johnson (designer/illustrator); French Paper Company (client)

2. 20 Liters Campaign

Extra Credit Projects, Grand Rapids, MI; www.extracreditprojects.com: Rob Jackson (creative director), Chad Hutchison (art director); 20 Liters (client)

“20 Liters is an international nonprofit organization based in West Michigan helping to raise funds and awareness of the global water crisis facing our world.”

3. Detroit Loves …

Team Detroit – The Park, Dearborn, MI; www.teamdetroit.com: Toby Barlow (creative director), Nick Allen (creative director/ writer), Ryan Breight (art director), Michele Silvestri, Christine Jones (designers), Jason Smith (designer/illustrator), Cristina Lorenzetti (writer); Team Detroit (client)

“As part of our 60 Seconds to SXSW campaign, we created postcards that flipped negative stereotypes about Detroit into compelling messages that celebrate the city, and passed them out at SXSW to build brand awareness for the agency while shining a positive light on the city of Detroit.”

4. God Hates Goods

Design Ranch, Kansas City, MO; www.design-ranch.com: Ingred Sidie, Michelle Sonderegger (creative directors/art directors/writers), Morgan Stephens, Frank Norton (designers), Claire Gude (writer); God Hates Goods (client)

“We are spreading the good with our human rights campaign. God Hates Goods is a line of clothing and ephemera intended solely to raise eyebrows and standards. The intention is not to spread hate but instead [to] poke fun at those who do.”

5. Land of Goodness Poster Campaign

Shine United, Madison, WI; www.shineunited.com: Michael Kriefski (creative director), John Krull (creative director/art director/designer), Jeff Foster (illustrator); Wisconsin Cheese (client)

6. Ubumwe Center, Rwanda Posters

Ron Foth Advertising, Columbus, OH; www.ronfoth.com: Ron Foth Jr., David Henthorne (creative directors), Nikki Murray, Gene Roy (art directors/designers); Ubumwe Center (client)

Marketing & Promotion Design Work from New York City

1. Holiday In-Store Product Promo Animation





Department of Advertising and Graphic Design, MoMA; www.momadesignstudio.org: Hsien-Yin Ingrid Chou (creative director/art director), Derek Flynn (art director/designer); MoMA Design Store/Retail Division (client)

2. Shakespeare in the Park 2015 Campaign

Pentagram; www.pentagram.com: Paula Scher (creative director/ art director/designer), Jeff Close, Kirstin Huber (designers); The Public Theater (client)

3. Vitaminwater Relaunch Campaign

Collins + Partners LLC; www.wearecollins.com: Leland Maschmeyer (creative director), Ben Crick, Esther Li, Leo Porto, Gabe Benzur (designers); Vitaminwater (client)

“We are revitalizing the brand through a new visual language. … This system builds on their design heritage in a way that is authentic to the original brand yet crafted for a new audience. It also encourages far more flexibility in its expression while still keeping the product itself [as] the focus.”

4. Border Crossing

Siegel+Gale; www.siegelgale.com: Mike Tyson (creative director/art director/designer/writer); The University of the Arts (client)

5. Disposable Film Festival

Selman Design; www.selmandesign.com: Johnny Selman (creative director), Katie King Rumford (designer), Calvin Waterman (motion designer), Mike Scandiffio (producer); Disposable Film Festival (client)

“The Disposable Film Festival is an annual juried international festival of short films. … We worked with Carlton Evans, codirector of the festival, to create an identity that could be retrofitted and reused for years to come.”

6. M&M’s 75th Anniversary

jones knowles ritchie; www.jkrglobal.com: Tosh Hall (creative director/art director), Danny D’Arcy (design director), Erin Dameron, Catherine Wyatt (designers), Ian Brignell (typographer); jones knowles ritchie (client)

