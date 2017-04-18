21 Striking Promotional Posters for Creative Inspiration

Despite general rollbacks in the realm of print, promotional poster designs continue to thrive. Well-designed promo posters remain not only one of the best ways to reach audiences, but also make excellent collectors items for design afficionados, film buffs, letterpress collectors and more.

If you’re like us and can’t get enough of poster designs, check out the selection of award-winning promotional posters below. Some of these brilliant posters earned wins in HOW’s Promotion & Marketing Design Awards, while others hail from Print magazine’s Regional Design Awards.

Think one of your poster designs can top these fine creations? We’ll be accepting entries for the 2017 HOW Promotion & Marketing Design Awards through the extended deadline on April 24. Enter today.

21 Brilliant Promotional Posters

1. 5 Points Mantras

5 Points Creative Union, Kansas City, MO; www.fivepoints.us: John Dawbarn (creative director), John Dunne (art director/designer/illustrator), Johnny Nomath (illustrator), Chris Mullins (photographer), Steve King (writer); 5 Points Creative Union (client)

2. Hankook Coffee Posters

Design Firm Daeki & Jun, Seoul, South Korea; www.daekiandjun.com | Creative Team Daeki Shim, Hyojun Shim, art directors/designers; Seoeun Kim, designer; Hanna Yang, photographer; Kwangjun Yang, copywriter | Client Hankook Coffee | Details Grounded in the Korean market, Hankook Coffee specializes in selling a high-quality green coffee bean, which Daeki & Jun says falls in the top 7% of A-grade coffee beans. The studio used coffee drops to visualize this distinction in diagrams, as well as to illustrate the variety of flavors involved. The posters and postcards also illustrate how Hankook Coffee selects, imports and processes the beans by visiting coffee plantations. The project was showcased at the 2015 Seoul Cafe Show in Korea and is presently being used in sales presentations and distributed to Korean customers.

3. Creative Fortune

5IVE, Minneapolis; www.5ivempls.com: Boriana Strzok (creative director/art director), Andi Jordt (designer), Jared Tuttle (illustrator), Mike Borell (writer); 5IVE (client)

4. James Harden 3D poster

Title James Harden 3D poster | Organization/Client Houston Rockets, Houston; www.rockets.com | Creative Team Jose Lopez, art director/designer; Bill Baptist, photographer | Printer Chase P. Young | Details This promotion went so well that the team produced an additional 1,000 posters to be sold with a ticket plan.

5. No Clear Goal

Firebelly, Chicago; www.firebellydesign.com: Nick Adam (creative director/designer); Spudnik Press (client)

6. State Fair of Texas Poster

The Matchbox Studio, Dallas; www.matchboxstudio.com: Liz Burnett (creative director), Zach Hale (art director/designer/ illustrator); The State Fair of Texas (client)

7. Serigraphic Research Institute

Serigraphic Research Institute, Denton, TX; www.alexegner.com: Alex Egner (creative director/art director/designer); Serigraphic Research Institute (client)

8. CMA Festival Poster

ST8MNT Brand Agency, Nashville, TN; www.st8mnt.com: Josh Newman, Bethany Newman, Amanda Eckard (creative directors), Austin Hale, Aaron Rayburn (art directors/designers), Amber Brannon, Marty Filogamo, Alex Pearson (designers), Alan Knox (designer/illustrator); CMA (client)

9. “Mostra”/University of Georgia Cortona Exhibition

Cassie Hester Design & Illustration, Starkville, MS; www.cassiehester.com: Cassie Hester (creative director/art director/designer/photographer); Cortona Program/University of Georgia (client)

10. Floating: A Visual Poetry of An Unfamiliar Shanghai

Design Firm Maester Design, New York City; www.maester.co | Creative Team Qian Sun, designer | Client Kishi | Details This exhibition showcases photographs taken as two artists reunite with Shanghai after having lived abroad, juxtaposed with the work they made while abroad.

11. Respect the Crest Posters

Jordan Fretz Design, Simpsonville, SC; www.jordanfretz.com: Jordan Fretz (creative director/art director/designer); Jordan Fretz Design (client)

12. Our Family Knows Glasses

Design Firm

Creative Team

Pum Lefebure, chief creative officer/creative director; Jake Lefebure, creative director; Mariela Hsu, Sucha Becky, art directors; Dean Alexander, director/cinematographer; Gabriela Hernandez, designer; Mark Welsh, copywriter; David Grossbach, editor; CVLT NYC, color grading; Dale Johnson, hair/makeup; Michelle Onofrio, wardrobe styling; Sidra Forman, food styling |

Client

Georgetown Optician |

Details

Rich photography, with typography that reflects an eye chart, underscores the Voorthuis family’s history.

13. Code Red Campaign Poster

Design Firm Watermark Design, Charlottesville, VA; www.designbywatermark.com | Creative Team Darcey Ohlin Lacy, art director; Hannah Slagle, Jena Thielges, designers/illustrators | Client Code Red | Details The objective was to assist women who don’t have access to adequate amounts of feminine hygiene products.

14. Furlough

Design Firm DMH, Kansas City, MO; www.dmhadv.com | Creative Team Brian Merckens, creative director; Caitlin Workman, art director/designer/illustrator; West Valentine, copywriter | Client Kansas City Pet Project | Details Furlough is a fundraising event that connects companies, Kansas Citians and dogs.

15. Make The Cut

Design Firm Principal Type, Portland, OR; www.principaltype.com | Creative Team Nathan Savage, art director/designer; John Bohls, designer | Client Portland Community College | Details The challenge was to entice creative professionals to seek new blood from a community college.

16. Rattles Campaign—Strawberry Fields, Here Comes The Sun, I Am The Walrus, Long And Winding Road

Design Firm Zulu Alpha Kilo, Toronto; www.zulualphakilo.com | Creative Team Zak Mroueh, creative director; Andrea Romanelli, art director; Todd McLellan, photographer; Jonathan King, copywriter; Brandon Dyson, Jamie Morren, studio artists; Kari Macknight Dearborn, agency producer; Kate Torrance, account team | Printer Flash Reproductions | Client Rattles | Details Mixing imagery of musical instruments with Beatles song titles, Zulu Alpha Kilo created bold visual metaphors.

17. Freak Out! Student Recruitment Campaign

Organization/Client Interbrand, Cincinnati; www.interbrand.com | Creative Team Kate Chavez, art director; Emily Schwegman, designer; Scott Cunningham, designer/copywriter; Jeff Tilford, photographer; Elisabeth Brennan, digital imaging specialist; Jack Hinkel, Chuck McKee, implementation designers; Scott Cunningham, videographer; Rebeca Arbona, strategist; John Moose, website programmer; Katie Carter, makeup artist | Details Interbrand’s unique approach to recruiting has attracted passionate, diverse creative talent and set the bar in their industry.

18. Baseball: It’s a Numbers Game

Jim Godfrey Design LLC, Pleasant Grove, UT; www.jimgodfrey.com: Jim Godfrey (creative director/art director/designer/client), Gareth Fry (consultant)

19. BYU Theatre Season Posters

BYU Arts Creative, Provo, UT; www.arts.byu.edu: Nick Mendoza (creative director/art director), Nicolina Brown (art director/designer), Monika Ottehenning (photographer); BYU Department of Theatre and Media Arts (client)

20. Qualtrics Casino Royale Poster

Qualtrics, Provo, UT; www.qualtrics.com: Stewart West (creative director), John Johnson (creative director/art director/designer), Garrett Wessman (designer); Qualtrics (client)

21. Design Lecture Series

Civilization, Seattle; www.builtbycivilization.com: Gabriel Stromberg (creative director/art director/designer), Michael Ellsworth (creative director/designer), Corey Gutch (designer), Andrew J.S. (photographer); Civilization (client)