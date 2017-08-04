Call for entries: The International Design Awards early-bird deadline is August 14!

Welcome to the latest edition of the Top 10 Websites for Designers. If you’re new to this series—every month, the HOW editorial staff curates a list of inspiring websites (and sometimes apps) of particular interest to designers and creatives.This month’s list includes a history of cocktail lettering, a funny interactive film that incorporates your own Instagram photos, a tastefully designed underwear site and goofy designer excuses for the next time you find yourself in a pickle.

Top 10 Websites for Designers: August 2017

1. Letters and Liquor

http://lettersandliquor.com/



Today may be International Beer Day, but lovers of both lettering and adult beverages will still appreciate Matthew Wyne’s delicious site that traces the history of cocktail lettering through custom typography and gorgeous photographs. Wyne will be posting a new drink (along with its history and recipe) every week for the rest of the year, so be sure to check back for updates.

2. Weird Box

http://www.weirdbox.tv/



So, this hilarious interactive film, which was written, directed and programmed by Noah Levenson, actually makes your Instagram pictures a part of its story. Levenson also stars in the short film, alongside Katie Boland. We can’t explain any more about it—you just have to try it. (Note: The Instagram handle you use must not be private.)

3. The Evolution of Trust

http://ncase.me/trust/



Boston-based game developer Nicky Case’s latest work poses some complex questions: Why, even in peacetime, do friends become enemies? And why, even in wartime, do enemies become friends? Explore the answers in this playful interactive guide that uses game theory to explain why and how we trust each other.

4. A-dam Underwear

https://www.adamunderwear.com/



This tastefully designed site for A-dam Underwear—complete with on-point gifs and photography, a hilarious brand movie and a healthy dose of strangeness—reinforces the brand’s claim that they’re doing things differently in the boxer world.

5. Stop Overfishing

http://stopoverfishing.eu/



Oceana—the largest international advocacy organization dedicated solely to ocean conservation—brings us a beautiful little site with an even more beautiful mission: to inform the public that overfishing is a global environmental problem. Check it out and “add a fish” to the virtual ocean.

6. All the X-Men

http://allxmen.com/

Designer and comic book lover Scottie Mo spent two years recreating every “hero, villain, friend, enemy and arbitrary passerby” from every issue of the original Uncanny X-Men (that’s 2,535 characters in all!)—which he calls an “insane idea” but nonetheless finished. (Site programmed by John Cardoso.)

7. Change Gout

http://changegout.com/

Regardless of whether your or someone you know suffers from Gout, this educational site is worth a look. Intended to raise awareness and ultimately improve the management of gout, Change Gout uses sound, movement and interaction to carry us effortlessly through all the need-to-knows of the condition.

8. Truth Labs

http://truthlabs.com/

You’ll want to keep scrolling and clicking through the fun-shaped splashes of color on this website for Truth Labs. Their “Work” page features a unique interactive element, and page transitions are particularly cool.

9. UXcuses

http://www.uxcuses.com/

We’re all pretty familiar around here with the wild things clients say, but if you’re in the mood for some goofy designer excuses, you’ll have fun tapping through Kamal Nayan’s site that presents Jon Moore’s 100 excuses for designers in a fun and simple way.

10. Rob Mills Architects

https://www.robmills.com.au/

Australia-based Collider’s new website for Rob Mills Architecture & Interiors is breathtaking, and not just because of the gorgeous photographs of the client’s work. Fluid movement, carefully placed cinemagraphs and unique interactive elements bring it all together.

