Top 10 Sites for Designers: January 2017 Edition

We’re back with another year of our favorite finds from around the web! Every month, HOW art director Adam Ladd curates a list of inspiring websites of particular interest to designers and creatives. This selection includes some impeccable 2016 Years in Review, tech trends for 2017, and handy prototyping tools.

1. Design Facts

http://www.designfacts.org/

A platform for sharing bite-sized information about design.

2. Tech Trends 2017

http://www.frogdesign.com/techtrends2017

Frog wonders what’s on the horizon for tech in 2017, and invites you to participate.

3. Studio Details Inc

http://www.details.co.jp/

Nagoya, Japan-based design firm that applies some surreal aesthetics to its site.

4. The Create App

http://create.mobi/

“Be Creative Anywhere!” A mobile creativity and graphic design app.

5. Behance Year in Review 2016

https://www.behance.net/yearinreview/2016

A look back at the year in design and some of the achievements of designers, all in a nice timeline style site.

6. Playground Paris

http://playgroundparis.com/

A Paris-based graphic design studio who leverages its own name with playful elements (like color roll-over letters).

7. The Future of Design in Startups

http://www.futureof.design/

A clean, functional online survey with animated charts that does the job.

8. Prototypo

https://www.prototypo.io/index.html

We’ve mentioned Prototypo in the past, and they have recently updated their online font-creation platform to version 2 with some new features.

9. Reputation Squad

https://www.reputationsquad.com/

Moving images and overlaid type highlight this agencies site.

10. Heco Partners

http://helloheco.com/

A user experience and branding design group, Heco employs smooth-flowing interactive elements to present themselves.

