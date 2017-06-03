Top 10 Sites for Designers: June 2017 Edition

The HOW In-House Design Awards deadline is 11:59pm EDT on Monday, June 5. Enter today to ensure your team is under consideration for a free Big Ticket registration to HOW Design Live 2018, a main-stage trophy presentation and a spot in the Winter 2017 issue of HOW magazine!

Happy month of June, everyone, and welcome to the latest edition of the Top 10 Websites for Designers. If you’re new to this series—every month, the HOW editorial staff curates a list of inspiring websites (and the occasional app) of particular interest to designers and creatives. This month’s list includes the site for a new type foundry, an interactive music video and more. Enjoy!

Top 10 Websites for Designers: June 2017

1. We the Fans

http://www.espn.com/espn/feature/story/_/id/19045647/we-fans-documentary-official-site-espn

Through an interactive documentary series, you can follow the stories of the NFL’s Chicago Bears faithful fans.

2. XYZ Type

https://xyztype.com/

A new type foundry whose site invites you to play a little with their responsive shapes.

3. Nick Jones

http://www.narrowdesign.com/

Scroll down to watch this experimental interface in action (or choose a more conventional layout if desired).

4. Women Who Design

https://womenwho.design/

A Twitter profile directory of inspiring women in the design industry.

5. Color Theory

http://www.colortheory.ca/

This highly visual, animated site presents the basics of color theory.

6. Real Estate – Stained Glass

https://stainedglassvideo.com/video/create

Click and drag to colorize the video as it plays.

7. Mixfont

https://www.mixfont.com/

Start the generator to discover new fonts that (claim to) work well together.

8. Find Great Google Fonts Tool

https://jmattthew.github.io/better-font-finder/better-font-finder.html

Filter a curated and visually categorized list of fonts that are freely available from Google.

9. Graphic Design Archives West Michigan

http://graphicdesignarchives.org/

This site makes both physical artifacts and digital representations available to anyone interested in the rich legacy of graphic design, paper manufacturing and printing in West Michigan. 10. Minted 50 https://www.minted.com/50 Check out 50 design projects completed by 50 independent artists in 50 consecutive days.

