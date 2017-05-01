Top 10 Sites for Designers: May 2017 Edition

In-house designers—save money on your entry in the HOW In-House Design Awards! Early-Bird rates end at 11:59 pm EST on Friday, May 5. Enter today.

Happy month of May! We’re excited to release the latest edition of the Top 10 Websites for Designers. If you’re new to this series—every month, HOW art director Adam Ladd curates a list of inspiring websites (and the occasional app) of particular interest to designers and creatives. This month’s list includes an interactive map that surfaces new relationships between hundreds of fonts, the site for a new font by Draplin Design Co. and Lost Type, and more. Take a look!

Top 10 Websites for Designers: May 2017

1. DDC Hardware

http://ddc-hardware.losttype.com

The site for Draplin Design Co. and Lost Type’s new industrial sans-serif—called DDC Hardware—has a fitting look and a healthy (and expected) dose of humor.

2. Climber

http://www.climber.io/

The animations throughout this site for Climber—a Pacific Northwest–based interactive production company—have us mesmerized.

3. Way to Go

http://a-way-to-go.com

Creators Vincent Morisset, Philippe Lambert, Édouard Lanctôt-Benoit and Caroline Robert (AATOAA) say that this interactive experience is for human beings between five and 105 years old. Spend a few minutes exploring and see if you too find it quite meditative.

4. These Memories Won’t Last

http://memories.sutueatsflies.com

Illustrator, interactive designer and writer Stuart Campbell’s interactive webcomic immerses us in the true story of his aging grandfather, who suffers from dementia.

5. Google Earth

https://www.google.com/earth

Upon experiencing this new and improved Google Earth, one member of the HOW team said “Holy shnikeys!” So we think it’s safe to say you can prepare to be amazed.

6. USAFacts

https://www.usafacts.org

This user-friendly site presents the U.S. in numbers with a comprehensive, nonpartisan view.

7. Font Map

http://fontmap.ideo.com

This interactive map/AI experiment by IDEO uses machine learning to arrange hundreds of fonts and surface new relationships between them.

8. World’s Favourite Colour

http://worldsfavouritecolour.com

Use this interactive color finder to submit your favorite color and join G. F Smith and Hull 2017 U.K. City of Culture in their search for the world’s favorite color. One person’s selection will be turned into a new paper named after them, along with a personalized stationery set.

9. metrogram3D

http://nulldesign.jp/metrogram3d

Based on data on the Tokyo subway, metrogram visualizes the flow of both trains and people.

10. Simplify.Thatsh.It

http://simplify.thatsh.it

This fun site allows you to create “random” modern art by simplifying images to their core elements.