Top 10 Sites for Designers: February 2017 Edition

Every month, HOW art director Adam Ladd curates a list of inspiring websites of particular interest to designers and creatives. This month’s edition of our Top 10 Websites for Designers includes an excellent typography checklist, incredible data visualization sources, design trends for the remainder of the year and more.

Top 10 Websites for Designers: February 2017

1. Flawless Typography Checklist

www.typographychecklist.com

Grow in your typographic understanding and skills with this interactive checklist (free and paid features).

2. Pursuit of Sound

http://pos.biborg.com/en/

An experimental, interactive game that lets you create your own soundtrack.$

3. MailChimp 2016 Annual Report

https://mailchimp.com/2016/

A playful and stylish display of notable stats and moments from MailChimp last year.

4. Information is Beautiful

http://www.informationisbeautiful.net/

Distilling data and information into beautiful and useful graphics.

5. 2017 Trendy Google Fonts Combinations

http://fonts.greatsimple.io/

Presents popular font combinations from Google Fonts.

6. Subsign

https://subsign.co/

This digital agency captures attention with it’s opening video and complementary navigation rollover effects.

7. Colorama Risoprint

http://colorama.space/

A unique aesthetic with a unique flow of content.

8. Thing of Wonder

http://www.thingofwonder.com/

Leveraging bold, graphic illustrations with simple animation to engage the viewer.

9. Web Design Trends for 2017

http://www.awwwards.com/web-design-trends-for-2017.html

Awwwards predicts upcoming web design trends for this year.

10. Norgram

http://norgram.co/

Digital design studio with a unique, horizontal scrolling navigation (I like the “back to left” arrow at the end of scrolling).

