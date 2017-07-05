Welcome to the latest edition of the Top 10 Websites for Designers. If you’re new to this series—every month, the HOW editorial staff curates a list of inspiring websites (and sometimes apps) of particular interest to designers and creatives.This month’s list includes a beautifully designed website featuring news for and by women, design portfolio inspiration, a voice UI resource for designers, an interesting color resource, and websites that offer unique storytelling experiences.

Top 10 Websites for Designers: July 2017

1. #c0ffee is the color

c0ffee.surge.sh

We often feature color websites for designers, but this one takes a different approach to the topic. This website lists different HEX codes that spell words. It’s an interesting way to experience a rarely considered connection between language and color.

2. The Lily

thelily.com

The Lily was the first U.S. newspaper for and by women. Now, the Washington Post is bringing it back, and it’s just beautiful, from top to bottom.

3. Slavery Footprint

slaveryfootprint.org

How many slaves work for you? If you think the answer is none, take this in-depth, interactive survey to find out how your lifestyle contributes to human trafficking and forced labor around the world.

4. Voice UI

voiceui.fjordnet.com

To help make sense of the current and future state of voice interfaces and navigate what’s destined to be an increasingly “Open Sesame!” age, design agency Fjord compiled some of the most important things they’ve learned about voice UI for designers.

5. King of Soul

kingofsoul.storytelling.design

Otis Redding’s influence as a singer and spirit of soul music remains to this day. This beautifully designed, musical website is a commemoration to his life and musical legacy.

6. INTHEBOX

inthebox.it/en/experience

INTHEBOX is a packaging design studio. Its website, though, is unlike anything you’ve experienced in the world of packaging. Graphics, animation, interactions and music make this an immersive site.

7. The Web Design Museum

webdesignmuseum.org

HOW’s Top 10 Sites for Designers is a little museum of its own, but you’ll find an incredible resource of design history in this online museum. It exhibits over 800 carefully selected and sorted web sites that show web design trends between the years 1996 and 2005.

8. Deep Thoughts

deep-thoughts.tv

Deep Thoughts is a bimothly, collaborative animation series that explores different topics using the work of different animators.

9. Computerized Forms

computerizedforms.com

This online experiment draws upon synaesthesia and art in order to make poster designs move to music using the Web Audio API. Try interacting with all apects of the site—including hovering over the main title. Keep an eye on this site—more is sure to come.

10. I’m Your Man

sbs.com.au/imyourman

I’m Your Man is an interactive documentary about Australia’s boxing legends. In this experience, you enter the ring and fight alongside the boxers while learning their stories. The typography, illustration and interactions are smooth and fascinating.

