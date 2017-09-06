Top 10 Sites for Designers: September 2017 Edition

Call for entries: The International Design Awards closes Monday night! Don’t miss it.

Welcome to the latest edition of the Top 10 Websites for Designers. Every month, the HOW editorial staff curates a list of inspiring websites (and sometimes apps) of particular interest to both designers and creatives. This month’s list includes two font paring tools, an interactive sustainability report, a game of judging covers, Lance Wyman’s portfolio site, a product graveyard and more.

Top 10 Websites for Designers: September 2017

1. Archetype

https://archetypeapp.com/

Always on the hunt for the latest and greatest font-pairing tool? Meet Archetype, which will help you to very quickly and easily create consistent typography styling and spacing live, in the browser. Because all the styles are underpinned by established typographic best practices, there’s less guesswork and more harmonious designs.

2. Ecodom Sustainability Report

http://www.ecodom.report/en/

Ecodom is the Italian leader in WEEE (waste electrical and electronic equipment) management, providing corporate waste management solutions for Italian companies. Every year, they provide complete, transparent reporting in their Sustainability Report. This year’s report educates viewers via an interactive adventure featuring beautiful sounds, animations and watercolor illustrations.

3. Judgey

http://playjudgey.com/

Have you seen this web game that invites you to judge a book by its cover—but then turns the tables and judges you by comparing your review to the book’s Goodreads rating? This just-for-fun but challenging site isn’t super new, but the creators periodically add more books.

4. Hendrick’s Gin

https://us.hendricksgin.com/

This curious site for Hendrick’s Gin provides an entertaining way to find and sort drinks, covers the milestone’s of the company’s “peculiar past” with a unique little timeline and details their production process—all with beautifully detailed illustrations and enough fun to make you want to stay awhile.

5. The Website of Lance Wyman

http://www.lancewyman.com/

If you haven’t checked out the portfolio site of Lance Wyman—the American graphic designer known for such work as the logo of the 1968 Summer Olympic Games—it’s worth a look for its unique presentation of this best work.

6. Product Graveyard

http://productgraveyard.com/

Given that you’re already gearing up for Halloween (only 54 days left to finish that DIY costume, folks!), it’s the perfect time to visit the Product Graveyard, a collection of deceased products where you can both honor the dead and search for the best alternatives to fill their shoes.

7. Intrusive Thoughts

https://www.intrusivethoughts.org/

Art director Anastasia Kuznetsova redesigned this website for people living with Pure Obsessive Compulsive Disorder so that the homepage itself evokes the complex feelings and struggles of living with OCD. The website, led by Aaron Harvey, an OCD survivor and marketing executive, provides information and tools to help people cope with the mental illness.

8. The Online Porfolio of Risa Rodil

http://risarodil.com/

We’re in love with this website for Risa Rodil—a designer, illustrator and letterer who says she channels her whimsical side into delightful illustrations. (Actually, we featured some of her Harry Potter–inspired illustration work on the site recently.)

9. Font Generator

http://brandmark.io/font-generator/

Font Generator from Brandmark uses advanced artificial intelligence to help you find the best Google font pairings.

10. Unpigeon

https://unpigeon.me/

This fun visual quiz by art director John Reno invites you to rate how you feel about 10 different words—and then it reveals what it thinks your new ambition could be.

