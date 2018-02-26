In this age of digital communication, the tactile qualities of design and print are still appreciated, as are physical client gifts. WPA Pinfold wowed HOW's ...
Design Firm
Thoughtful Packaging Design from ThoughtMatter
Check out ThoughtMatter's award-winning holiday promotion: a beautifully designed collection of bitters to demonstrate their packaging design capabilities and exemplify the ethos of the studio.
Zulu Alpha Kilo’s Joy Ride: A Harley Davidson Cafe
Outstanding Achievement Award-Winners Zulu Alpha Kilo helped create an authentic Harley Davidson Cafe to appeal to the brand's younger fans. The result was 1903 | A Harley Davidson Café—a nod to 1960s café racer culture, when riders would race stripped-down, lightweight bikes from one café to another.
The Art of Seduction: Promotion and Marketing Making Hearts Flutter
Design Army approaches promotion and marketing like dating, using three key strategies: Flirt, Romance, and Seduce.
How to Design a Model of Impact
Want to create a more impactful model for your design business? Here's how to get started.
Brandiose Specializes in Surprising Minor League Baseball Designs
From IronPigs to Stripers to Flying Squirrels, Brandiose tells stories of entertainment. And they might just have a garbage plate in Rochester along the way.
Parakeet’s Wonderful Plumage of Icons, Emojis & More
Most designers are generalists. But there's something beautiful about how design firm Parakeet has carved out a niche when it comes to these little big things.
15 Animated Logos That Will Inspire You to Make Your Work Move
Celebrate International Animation Day w/ this collection of animated logo design—& don’t be surprised if you walk away inspired to make your own work move.
Design Agency Insider: Blue State Digital Washington, DC
Welcome to Design Agency Insider part 4. This week we take a look at Blue State Digital, a Washington, DC design firm with clients like Google, Lady Gaga, UNICEF and Barack Obama.
Sports World Embraces 3D Animation
The high impact motion of the sports world comes to life in visually dynamic ways thanks to 3D animation and firm Already Been Chewed.