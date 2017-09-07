Here at HOW, we talk quite a bit about how you can up your branding game. Sometimes we take a close look at emerging logo design trends so that you can determine whether they might be effective in your own work. Other times we study a particularly strong branding project to see what we can learn. And occasionally we consider what it would mean to take things to the next level—e.g., positioning yourself as a branding expert even if the thought terrifies you.

But we also have to wonder if something as simple as surrounding yourself (physically, digitally) with those who are killin’ it can help you up your own game. We like to think so. That’s why we’ve identified 25 design firms to follow on Instagram.

These firms have all been recognized in either the HOW Logo Design Awards or the HOW International Design Awards for their brand strategy and identity design skills, and we highly recommend following them for a regular dose of inspiration. (Hey, don’t forget to follow us too @howbrand!)

Related: Enter the HOW Logo Design Awards by Oct. 2 to take advantage of the early-bird rates. | The HOW International Design Awards closes on Sept. 11—you still have time to enter.

25 Design Firms to Follow on Instagram for Branding Inspiration

We make brands meaningful, memorable and measurable. spark.us/thoughts/how-do-you-like-me-now

What happens when brands pay more attention to social likes than mission love? In this article of STICK, we use some of our favorite canned brands to try to understand what goes right—and very, very wrong—when we try to keep up with the change and the trends of our world. Click the link in our bio to read more. A post shared by SPARK (@sparkbrand) on Aug 28, 2017 at 2:17pm PDT

A global strategic branding firm specializing in strategy, customer experience, design, research and naming. #SimplicityPays

Design with meaning. www.wearemucho.com

New identity for Domestico Shop ➡️ @domesticoshop ✨ Company that helps us to buy the best original contemporary furniture and decorative accessories. #branding #visualidentity #wearemucho #domesticoshop A post shared by Mucho (@wearemucho) on Aug 6, 2017 at 10:28pm PDT

Hyperquake is a brand evolution agency. Evolve or Fade Away. www.hyperquake.com/journal/the-do-good-initiative

We have lift off. The @aviatraaccelerators case study is up on our site for your viewing pleasure! Click the link in our bio to read up on our partnership with these amazing women. #hyperquakenow #womenontherise #rebrand A post shared by Hyperquake (@hyperquake) on Jun 13, 2017 at 8:40am PDT

Hybrid Design is a graphic design studio located in lovely San Francisco. http://hybrid-design.com/

Studio Papa is an independent branding & design studio based in Perth, WA. www.studiopapa.com.au

A few of the #logorama we developed in the brand kit for our pals @coldmattercoldbrew. #coldbrew #branding #logo #specialtycoffee #thetruthisoutthere #illuminati #allseeingeye #sacredgometry A post shared by Studio Papa (@studiopapa) on May 2, 2017 at 1:20am PDT

We’re a creative branding lab that uses our powers (for good) to help your business/product/people—sound, look, smell, and sell better. testmonki.com

We’re excited to showcase our latest branding project for the new PR & Social Media company, Pop Ratio. Click the link in bio ⬆️ to read about the strategy behind this popping brand. #IfItsNotOnIGItDidntHappen A post shared by Test Monki (@testmonki) on Jun 2, 2017 at 12:44pm PDT

Design Ranch is a nationally recognized design agency specializing in branding and corporate collateral. Our work lives here: design-ranch.com

Design Ranch helped create a brand and environment at @corvinokc that’s just as unique and inventive as the food they serve. The name Corvino, which means Raven, provided the #designinspo behind the color palette, textures and materials. A post shared by Design Ranch (@design_ranch) on Aug 10, 2017 at 2:49pm PDT

Design Practice: #BuiltByCivilization | Gallery: #NonBreakingSpace | Podcast: #BeyondThisPoint | Lectures: #DesignLectures www.builtbycivilization.com

A Creative Studio Obsessed with Designing Better Brands :: Los Angeles trufcreative.com

Comprehensive brand and digital experiences for technology, hospitality, and nonprofit organizations who want to matter more. works-progress.com

We are a creative studio with many talents, including production, motion and image, technology, design, and innovations.

A tribute to all the office dogs out there for #nationaldogsday tomorrow. Bark on. #Sashathedog A post shared by John McNeil Studio (@johnmcneilstudio) on Aug 25, 2017 at 11:14am PDT

[helium creative] is an award-winning, brand-centric design studio. heliumcreative.com

We’re so proud of our most recent passion project // The Hetty House. A fully-immersive branded Airbnb experience in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Get a glimpse into our process by clicking the link in our bio and going to [the helium tank]. 💙🏠 A post shared by helium creative (@heliumcreative) on Aug 4, 2017 at 9:09am PDT

Design to enrich everyday life. www.duffy.com

Good Signage = Good Chemistry #how #designawards A post shared by Duffy (@duffydesignx) on Aug 29, 2017 at 10:37am PDT

Strategy. Branding. Design. noise13.com/about/careers

Getting organized and looking at the pieces of the puzzle as we start to rollout the goodies for #InVisibletalks #designprocess #noise13design A post shared by Noise 13 (@noise13design) on Sep 2, 2017 at 7:53am PDT

16. @thisispacifica

Forward Thinking Studio www.thisispacifica.com

global leader in brand and design, Landor creates agile brands. We’re taking you inside our studios. Up now: Our CCO, Peter Knapp. #Landor landor.com/thinking/inside-the-studio-landors-chief-creative-officer-peter-knapp

Spotted on the tarmac: #LandorMoscow’s livery and identity for Cyprus Airways. #Landor A post shared by Landor (@landorglobal) on Aug 21, 2017 at 2:59pm PDT

Brandsmithery in Portland, Maine. www.might-main.com/shop

Finishing touches. #eventidefenway A post shared by Might & Main (@mightmain) on Sep 6, 2017 at 12:06pm PDT

We’re a full-service branding and design firm based in New York City. Critical thinking fosters creativity. Follow along as we create. www.leibowitzdesign.com

An experience-focused strategy + design collective. https://blog.streetsense.com/talking-shop-salt-sundry/

Inspired by the surrounding science community, @Chromalakenona’s exterior was designed to be evocative of molecules. #design #lakenona #chroma #restaurantdesign A post shared by Streetsense (@realstreetsense) on Aug 17, 2017 at 9:18am PDT

A small creative studio run by big creatives.

Brand Experience & Innovation Agency | Minneapolis www.5ivempls.com

Elevating brands and humanity through experience and design. NY • MN • OR http://latitudeelevates.com/

It’s a new day on the prairie. We’ve been working on a campaign for @prairieorganic that highlights all hard work that goes in to making organic spirits. It’s definitely made with no compromises. Here’s a shot from the photoshoot. A post shared by Latitude (@latitudeelevates) on Aug 24, 2017 at 1:08pm PDT

We are a branding studio with an #artfulperspective.

We are a branding design agency, 27 years young, who believe in big ideas, regular social media activity and small egos: LDN | NYC | SIN | SHA www.adweek.com/brand-marketing/crayola-has-given-its-century-old-product-a-contemporary-relevance-even-in-the-age-of-ipads

Here’s a snapshot of our new identity for the @dianaaward coming to life across different touch points. We wanted to ensure that Princess Diana was always at the heart of the brand so we created a flexible system that did just that. #dianaaward #branding #design #princessdiana #instaroyal #change #designforgood A post shared by Jones Knowles Ritchie (@jkrglobal) on Aug 30, 2017 at 9:37am PDT

Related: 25 Graphic Designers & Creatives to Follow on Instagram | For even more branding and logo design inspiration, check out the gallery featuring last year’s winners.