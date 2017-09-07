Here at HOW, we talk quite a bit about how you can up your branding game. Sometimes we take a close look at emerging logo design trends so that you can determine whether they might be effective in your own work. Other times we study a particularly strong branding project to see what we can learn. And occasionally we consider what it would mean to take things to the next level—e.g., positioning yourself as a branding expert even if the thought terrifies you.
But we also have to wonder if something as simple as surrounding yourself (physically, digitally) with those who are killin’ it can help you up your own game. We like to think so. That’s why we’ve identified 25 design firms to follow on Instagram.
These firms have all been recognized in either the HOW Logo Design Awards or the HOW International Design Awards for their brand strategy and identity design skills, and we highly recommend following them for a regular dose of inspiration. (Hey, don’t forget to follow us too @howbrand!)
25 Design Firms to Follow on Instagram for Branding Inspiration
1. @sparkbrand
We make brands meaningful, memorable and measurable. spark.us/thoughts/how-do-you-like-me-now
What happens when brands pay more attention to social likes than mission love? In this article of STICK, we use some of our favorite canned brands to try to understand what goes right—and very, very wrong—when we try to keep up with the change and the trends of our world. Click the link in our bio to read more.
2. @siegelgale
A global strategic branding firm specializing in strategy, customer experience, design, research and naming. #SimplicityPays
From tens-of-thousands of consumers we surveyed across the globe, we learned that simplicity is the ultimate driver of brand loyalty. @google topped our US Index this year. With its pristine simplicity and no-nonsense homepage-the search engine is synonymous with simplicity. For more info visit SimplicityIndex.com US Brand Rankings 🇺🇸 1. Google 2. Netflix 3. Zappos.com 4. Amazon 5. Amazon Prime 6. Dunkin’ Donuts 7. McDonald’s 8. Trader Joe’s 9. Pandora 10. SUBWAY #simplicitypays #SiegelGale #simplicity #brand #research #brandexperience
3. @wearemucho
Design with meaning. www.wearemucho.com
4. @hyperquake
Hyperquake is a brand evolution agency. Evolve or Fade Away. www.hyperquake.com/journal/the-do-good-initiative
5. @hybriddesignsf
Hybrid Design is a graphic design studio located in lovely San Francisco. http://hybrid-design.com/
6. @studiopapa
Studio Papa is an independent branding & design studio based in Perth, WA. www.studiopapa.com.au
7. @testmonki
We’re a creative branding lab that uses our powers (for good) to help your business/product/people—sound, look, smell, and sell better. testmonki.com
8. @design_ranch
Design Ranch is a nationally recognized design agency specializing in branding and corporate collateral. Our work lives here: design-ranch.com
9. @builtbycivilization
Design Practice: #BuiltByCivilization | Gallery: #NonBreakingSpace | Podcast: #BeyondThisPoint | Lectures: #DesignLectures www.builtbycivilization.com
We had the honor of working with @_FareStart on branding, interiors and environmental graphics for their new restaurant Maslow’s- @MaslowsSeattle FareStart provides students the technical and life skills they need in the restaurant and hospitality industry. This expansion will allow them to nearly double their reach over the next 10 years across all of its job training programs in an effort to raise more people out of homelessness and poverty and into long-term financial stability. The restaurant opened this week and is located at 380 Boren Ave N in Seattle, WA. Maslow’s is named after Maslow’s hierarchy of needs, asserting that human beings provided with basic physiological needs, love, and esteem can move into self-actualization and altruism. Project Partners: KnotStrategy / InteriorArchitects
10. @trufcreative
A Creative Studio Obsessed with Designing Better Brands :: Los Angeles trufcreative.com
11. @worksprogressdesign
Comprehensive brand and digital experiences for technology, hospitality, and nonprofit organizations who want to matter more. works-progress.com
12. @johnmcneilstudio
We are a creative studio with many talents, including production, motion and image, technology, design, and innovations.
13. @heliumcreative
[helium creative] is an award-winning, brand-centric design studio. heliumcreative.com
14. @duffydesignx
Design to enrich everyday life. www.duffy.com
15. @noise13design
Strategy. Branding. Design. noise13.com/about/careers
16. @thisispacifica
Forward Thinking Studio www.thisispacifica.com
Kirimizi Hotel in Pemba, Mozambique . European confort & African Aesthetics . We took inspiration in the blend of African patterns, textures and colours, as well as the surrounding vegetation, to create a strong and organic identity f, taking the K as the main element. We also developed a bespoke typeface to apply on subsequent applications like room numbers and specific signage. . Photo by @numophotography #kirimizi #thisispacifica #branding #type #tropical #pemba #mozambique
17. @landorglobal
global leader in brand and design, Landor creates agile brands. We’re taking you inside our studios. Up now: Our CCO, Peter Knapp. #Landor landor.com/thinking/inside-the-studio-landors-chief-creative-officer-peter-knapp
18. @mightmain
Brandsmithery in Portland, Maine. www.might-main.com/shop
19. @leibowitzdesign
We’re a full-service branding and design firm based in New York City. Critical thinking fosters creativity. Follow along as we create. www.leibowitzdesign.com
More of the the Leibowitz Summer Playlist Countdown: coming in at number 3 is “S Club Party” by S Club 7. Somebody turn on the time machine, we’re taking it back! · · · #sclub #sclub7 #musicvideo #summerplaylist #animation #cinema4d #aftereffects #motiongraphics #brandinganddesign #leibowitz #leibowitzdesign #designagency #design #ny #nyc #newyorkcity #newyork #leibowitzbrandinganddesign
20. @realstreetsense
An experience-focused strategy + design collective. https://blog.streetsense.com/talking-shop-salt-sundry/
21. @terraincoinc
A small creative studio run by big creatives.
We’re so happy to welcome the Grief Support Netwok to the Terrain Co family. Please support GSN –> http://griefsupportnet.org/ . . . #boulder #colorado #design #branding #studio #typography #graphicdesign #illustration #marketing #socialmedia #naming #art #creative #drawing #packagedesign #advertising #artdirection #identity
22. @5ive_mpls
Brand Experience & Innovation Agency | Minneapolis www.5ivempls.com
23. @latitudeelevates
Elevating brands and humanity through experience and design. NY • MN • OR http://latitudeelevates.com/
24. @thoughtmatter
We are a branding studio with an #artfulperspective.
25. @jkrglobal
We are a branding design agency, 27 years young, who believe in big ideas, regular social media activity and small egos: LDN | NYC | SIN | SHA www.adweek.com/brand-marketing/crayola-has-given-its-century-old-product-a-contemporary-relevance-even-in-the-age-of-ipads
Here’s a snapshot of our new identity for the @dianaaward coming to life across different touch points. We wanted to ensure that Princess Diana was always at the heart of the brand so we created a flexible system that did just that. #dianaaward #branding #design #princessdiana #instaroyal #change #designforgood
