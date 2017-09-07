25 Branding Pros to Follow on Instagram

By: |

Here at HOW, we talk quite a bit about how you can up your branding game. Sometimes we take a close look at emerging logo design trends so that you can determine whether they might be effective in your own work. Other times we study a particularly strong branding project to see what we can learn. And occasionally we consider what it would mean to take things to the next level—e.g., positioning yourself as a branding expert even if the thought terrifies you.

But we also have to wonder if something as simple as surrounding yourself (physically, digitally) with those who are killin’ it can help you up your own game. We like to think so. That’s why we’ve identified 25 design firms to follow on Instagram.

These firms have all been recognized in either the HOW Logo Design Awards or the HOW International Design Awards for their brand strategy and identity design skills, and we highly recommend following them for a regular dose of inspiration. (Hey, don’t forget to follow us too @howbrand!)

Related: Enter the HOW Logo Design Awards by Oct. 2 to take advantage of the early-bird rates. | The HOW International Design Awards closes on Sept. 11—you still have time to enter.

branding inspiration

25 Design Firms to Follow on Instagram for Branding Inspiration

1. @sparkbrand

We make brands meaningful, memorable and measurable. spark.us/thoughts/how-do-you-like-me-now

2. @siegelgale

A global strategic branding firm specializing in strategy, customer experience, design, research and naming. #SimplicityPays

3. @wearemucho

 Design with meaning. www.wearemucho.com

4. @hyperquake

Hyperquake is a brand evolution agency. Evolve or Fade Away. www.hyperquake.com/journal/the-do-good-initiative

5. @hybriddesignsf

Hybrid Design is a graphic design studio located in lovely San Francisco. http://hybrid-design.com/

6. @studiopapa

Studio Papa is an independent branding & design studio based in Perth, WA. www.studiopapa.com.au

7. @testmonki

We’re a creative branding lab that uses our powers (for good) to help your business/product/people—sound, look, smell, and sell better. testmonki.com

8. @design_ranch

Design Ranch is a nationally recognized design agency specializing in branding and corporate collateral. Our work lives here: design-ranch.com

9. @builtbycivilization

Design Practice: #BuiltByCivilization | Gallery: #NonBreakingSpace | Podcast: #BeyondThisPoint | Lectures: #DesignLectures www.builtbycivilization.com

 

We had the honor of working with @_FareStart on branding, interiors and environmental graphics for their new restaurant Maslow’s- @MaslowsSeattle FareStart provides students the technical and life skills they need in the restaurant and hospitality industry. This expansion will allow them to nearly double their reach over the next 10 years across all of its job training programs in an effort to raise more people out of homelessness and poverty and into long-term financial stability. The restaurant opened this week and is located at 380 Boren Ave N in Seattle, WA. Maslow’s is named after Maslow’s hierarchy of needs, asserting that human beings provided with basic physiological needs, love, and esteem can move into self-actualization and altruism. Project Partners: KnotStrategy / InteriorArchitects

A post shared by Civilization (@builtbycivilization) on

10. @trufcreative

A Creative Studio Obsessed with Designing Better Brands :: Los Angeles trufcreative.com

11. @worksprogressdesign

Comprehensive brand and digital experiences for technology, hospitality, and nonprofit organizations who want to matter more. works-progress.com

12. @johnmcneilstudio

We are a creative studio with many talents, including production, motion and image, technology, design, and innovations.

 

A tribute to all the office dogs out there for #nationaldogsday tomorrow. Bark on. #Sashathedog

A post shared by John McNeil Studio (@johnmcneilstudio) on

 13. @heliumcreative

[helium creative] is an award-winning, brand-centric design studio. heliumcreative.com

14. @duffydesignx

Design to enrich everyday life. www.duffy.com

 

Good Signage = Good Chemistry #how #designawards

A post shared by Duffy (@duffydesignx) on

15. @noise13design

Strategy. Branding. Design. noise13.com/about/careers

16. @thisispacifica

Forward Thinking Studio www.thisispacifica.com

17. @landorglobal

global leader in brand and design, Landor creates agile brands. We’re taking you inside our studios. Up now: Our CCO, Peter Knapp. #Landor landor.com/thinking/inside-the-studio-landors-chief-creative-officer-peter-knapp

 

Spotted on the tarmac: #LandorMoscow’s livery and identity for Cyprus Airways. #Landor

A post shared by Landor (@landorglobal) on

18. @mightmain

Brandsmithery in Portland, Maine. www.might-main.com/shop

 

Finishing touches. #eventidefenway

A post shared by Might & Main (@mightmain) on

19. @leibowitzdesign

We’re a full-service branding and design firm based in New York City. Critical thinking fosters creativity. Follow along as we create. www.leibowitzdesign.com

20. @realstreetsense

An experience-focused strategy + design collective. https://blog.streetsense.com/talking-shop-salt-sundry/

21. @terraincoinc

A small creative studio run by big creatives.

22. @5ive_mpls

Brand Experience & Innovation Agency | Minneapolis www.5ivempls.com

23. @latitudeelevates

Elevating brands and humanity through experience and design. NY • MN • OR http://latitudeelevates.com/

24. @thoughtmatter

We are a branding studio with an #artfulperspective.

25. @jkrglobal

We are a branding design agency, 27 years young, who believe in big ideas, regular social media activity and small egos: LDN | NYC | SIN | SHA www.adweek.com/brand-marketing/crayola-has-given-its-century-old-product-a-contemporary-relevance-even-in-the-age-of-ipads

Related: 25 Graphic Designers & Creatives to Follow on Instagram | For even more branding and logo design inspiration, check out the gallery featuring last year’s winners.

HOW Logo Design Awards

COMMENT