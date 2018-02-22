We’re thrilled to announce our newest certification program: Certificate in Graphic Design. Carefully curated and comprised of seven courses, this graphic design certificate is built for those of you just getting started in the field, and those of you who’ve been at it a few years but really want to nail those basics.
Design Videos
10 Logo Design Tutorial & Tips Videos on YouTube
Check this list of logo design tutorials and tips videos that we think are worth watching—are there some you still need to see?
Disney and Animation: Side-By-Side Comparison
James Pannafino shares how the 12 basic principles of motion design can be used in your motion designs in this summer’s Creativity Issue of HOW magazine. Grab yours today online or on newsstands! Animating a feature-length film is a daunting task. But if anyone has perfected the process, it’s Disney. From Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs...
Photoshop Editing Tips: Using Selection Tools
Marquee, magic wand, direct selection or pen? Which selection tool is the most precise and the most efficient method for making a selection in Photoshop? All of them will do the job fine, but one might perform better than the others given a specific scenario. That’s the beautiful thing about Photoshop, and it’s the...
20 Graphic Designers to Watch On YouTube
YouTube is a great resource to learn about Graphic Design. Here are 20 Designers creating tremendous tutorials and content on YouTube for designers.
Brand Building 101: Brand Assessment
Putting together a brand identity campaign requires hours—even years—of dedicated work. Accomplishing a celebrated brand identity is the fruit of tireless inquisition into a brand’s mission, values and target audience. It requires an encyclopedic understanding of everything the company represents and the needs of the audience. Learn from the acclaimed brand strategist, Carolina Rogoll, as she...
3 User-Centered Design Principles & Examples
The HOW Interactive Design Conference is for the designer working through complex processes, across platforms, and trying to please both the boss and the client. It’s for anyone looking for help demystifying emerging trends, or the designer, art director or marketer who just wants a better grasp on interactive—from the experts. For the most...
Justin Ahrens: Put Your Money Where Your Heart Is
HOW Design Live begins on Monday! Time flew by fast! There’s still time to get your ticket into the conference. We’re looking forward to being in the Windy City and hearing design experts discuss essential design topics, career advice and current trends. Last year at HOW Design Live, Justin Ahrens, Principal of Rule29, gave a...
Learn by Doing: Creativity Exercises for Inspiration
Last year’s HOW Design Live featured dynamic discussions on essential design resources and career advice. It will be hard to beat, but this year’s conference promises to be better than ever. Jim Krause, a relentlessly creative designer and industry expert, gave a stimulating talk last year called “Learn by Doing.” His talk focused on how to find...
Tools of the Trade: Aids for the Design Process
HOW Design Live was great! As we wind down from the design conference, we will post popular presentation videos from last year’s HOW Design Live. These presentations highlight insightful information on design workflows, managing creatives and on design trends. HOW Design University also offers all of last year’s videos if you want to browse for a certain...