Partner Design Tutorials

In addition to regularly programmed Design Tutorials, HOW & Print selectively partners with sponsors who share the common goal of spreading information to designers that will help them do their jobs and run their businesses best. Take advantage of these free webinars by selecting any one of the titles below and adding to your design knowledge with the click of a button — and for free!
Upcoming Design Tutorials | OnDemand Design Tutorials | Design Tutorials FAQs
Adobe
How to Build an Online Portfolio that Stands Out in a Crowd
Design for mobile devices with Adobe Muse CC
New ways to take Adobe Illustrator CC artwork to any screen
Designing Responsive Websites with Adobe CC Tools
What’s new in Adobe CC for Designers
What’s new in Adobe Photoshop CC
Adobe Muse CC – Scroll Motion Effects
Discover What’s New in Adobe Illustrator CC
Workfront
7 Things Every Designer Should Know Before Becoming a Creative Director
Just Enough Process: A 5-Step Guide to Increasing Your Creativity
Extensis
Give a DAM in Your Creative Workflow
Font Management Best Practices For Your Team
Monotype Imaging
Create Beautiful, Readable Web Content with Typecast