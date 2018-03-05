Editor’s Picks

10 Stellar Brand Identities from the Regional Design Awards

One of the best places to look each year for brand identity inspiration is the PRINT Regional Design Awards. In celebration of both today's early-bird deadline and yet another year of honoring the country's top talent, we're spotlighting some of the most exemplary brand identity design from last year's RDA.

The Biggest Logo Redesigns of 2018 So Far

The year of 2018 has kicked off with a bang, logos included. Already, we’ve seen some iconic logo and branding redesigns from some of the world’s biggest brands—from new media mastheads to soft drinks—while more have yet to be uncovered in the coming months. Here are some of the biggest logo redesigns we’ve seen lately that could potentially help shift design trends in...

5 Public Speaking Tips for Designers

Let’s face it: Most of us spend all day behind our desks, so when the opportunity comes along to speak up on our design—or a design topic—it can be a bit intimidating. But perhaps giving that TED talk is easier than you think.