“A resume should be treated as one of your major design jobs. The typeface you use, the layout, etc all show exactly what level of design you are at. Every detail counts, and the sum of these details gives an impression of you as a designer.”

– from What They Didn’t Teach You in Design School by Phil Cleaver.

Self-promotion is essential to a graphic designer’s success. As a creative, expertly branding and marketing yourself is the path to reaching career goals, whether that is to be an Art Director for an in-house firm or establishing a lucrative freelance design business.

Crafting an eye-catching and memorable resume is major component of your self-promotion strategy. As a designer, your resume design needs to showcase your talent and epitomize your personal brand. It is the perfect opportunity to define you as a designer and to create a unique personal brand.

When constructing a resume, you’ll need to establish a personal brand identity that highlights your strengths and emphasizes the breadth of your abilities. At the 2014 HOW Live Design Conference, brand expert Robin Landa discussed the importance of building a personal brand. Watch this clip from her presentation, “How to Build Your Own Brand — A 10-Step Guide,” for some professional insight on how to start thinking about the brand identity development process.

To view the rest of Robin’s presentation, download it here.

10 Eye-Catching Graphic Designer Resumes

Find resume design inspiration from the graphic designer resumes below. These designs showcase each designer’s creativity and professional experience, leveraging unique presentation techniques for a memorable final product.

This top-of-the-pile resume package brought designer Kenny Barela‘s personality and work to life. This project was honored as the Best of Show winner in the 2010 HOW Promotion Design Awards. Learn more about the project here, or enter your own work into this year’s competition.

Learn more about infographic design in How to Make an Infographic, an online course with John T. Meyer of visual design firm Lemonly.

by Samuel Profeta

About: “Final project of the discipline ‘Creativity and Innovation’ at Graduate Diploma in Design Management. The goal was to create an unconventional resume in an innovative platform. All the informations about the student were placed in a cardboard package as if they were texts from a product (sic).” See more.



Best Practices for Graphic Designers, Packaging by Grip guides you through the entire packaging process from strategy and concept development, through selecting suitable materials, naming systems, considering the competition, assessing the shelf landscape and more.

by Tibor Brink

“This is my resume I’ve been using for the past year, showing my skills, work experience, education & other information.” See more.

by Vidar Olufsen

“A combined résumé and open job application formed as a humorous ‘Top Secret’ report, giving away information about a ‘newly educated and creative designer, who have settled in the city.’ This is a self promotion project that were made to display a variety of skills as a graphic designer and get attention from local design agencies after i finished my studies.” Read more.

Need fresh career tips? Explore Careers by Design: A Business Guide for Graphic Designers by Roz Goldfarb.

by Amber Van Mieghem

by Teesha Masson

by Adrianna Napiorkowski

“I took a fair amount of time to design something that will represent me while I’m not there! I took a lot of care to make it respond to my style and personality. It’s all handmade and printed using a normal domestic printer.” See more.

by Lenka Kubisova

by Anton Yermolov

by Noemi Bugli

To learn more about the writing aspect to crafting an eye-catching graphic designer resume, check out The Graphic Designer’s Guide to Better Business Writing. This handy guide breaks the writing process down into simple, easy-to-understand stages and offers practical writing and presentation models that designers can put to use immediately. Real-life examples cover an array of essential topics: writing winning resumes and cover letters, landing accounts, writing polished letters and reports, creating design briefs, and much more.

Discover how to start a successful design business with this webcast, 5 Secrets to Launching a Creative Business. This hour-long webcast discusses how to take the first step in creating a business, how to avoid the barriers that block success and how to make your passion profitable. Whether you’re a Designer, Photographer, Writer or Video Producer, this session can help you move forward with confidence that you can have the success you’ve been trying to create for yourself.