Welcome to Design Finds, our weekly selection of news and highlights for creative professionals and design enthusiasts. This week’s selection includes two weeks’ worth of identity redesigns, amazing sci-fi classic book covers, incredible historical ephemera and more. Check it out:

Design Finds: 5 Creative Highlights from the Week

1. Mozilla’s Redesign

Mozilla’s latest announcement includes a new logo and a proposed color palette, language architecture, and imagery approach. Check it out below, and read more here.

2. New Covers for Sci-Fi Classics

In honor of Del Rey Books’ 40th anniversary this year, it’s reissuing paperbacks of classic science fiction titles with brilliant new cover art. See more here.

3. Paul Klee’s Personal Notebooks

The personal notebooks of Bauhaus design icon Paul Klee have been released, revealing his teachings from 1921-1931. Read more and find them all here.

4. Thing of Wonder

Thing of Wonder is an intriguing event series and digital magazine spearheaded by Emily Schildt and Brianne Garcia. thingofwonder.com

5. The New Moscow

For a less Putin-centric look at Moscow than we’re seeing in the news, check out The New Moscow. “The New Moscow map celebrates Moscow architectural avant-garde heritage including workers’ clubs, schools, factory kitchens, garages, communal housing, factories, bathhouses and even the first soviet crematorium and columbarium.” Read more here.