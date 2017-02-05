Design Finds: 5 Creative Highlights from the Week

Welcome to Design Finds, HOW’s weekly showcase of design happenings from around the web. Sometimes it’s news, other times an amazing design discovery. This week’s selection includes some enthralling videos, creative trends and a timely exhibit.

1. Creative Trends That Will Shape 2017 — Shutterstock’s Interactive Infographic

Shutterstock compiled its annual interactive infographic of visual trends based on its users search and download activity. Even if you don’t use Shutterstock, it’s a fascinating overview of growing trends. Check it out here.

2. 28 Days of Black Designers

In celebration of Black History Month, this site spotlights a different black designer every day. Keep checking back when more have been added too! 28blacks.com

3. Goudy & Syracuse: The Tale of a Typeface Found

This video from Pentagram tells the story of the firm rediscovering and reviving Sherman, a typeface designed by Frederic Goudy in 1910 and revived by Chester Jenkins in 2016 for Syracuse University. Watch below:

Goudy & Syracuse: The Tale of a Typeface Found from Pentagram on Vimeo.

4. Super Detailed Freehand Mural by Sam Hadley

Watch as illustrator and designer Sam Hadley creates an epic, extremely detailed freehand mural that reminds us a bit of grownup Redwall. Read more about Sam and the project over at Doodlers Anonymous.

5. Non-Breaking Space & The Design of Dissent

Non-Breaking Space, a new non-profit gallery in Seattle dedicated to graphic design, is opening with its new exhibit, “The Design of Dissent,” co-curated with Milton Glaser and Mirko Ilic. According to the folks at the gallery, “The show includes over 50 graphic works of social and political protest from the 60’s until today created by over 50 prominent designers from around the world.” The show runs from February 2nd through April 6th. Learn more here.

