Design Finds: 5 Creative Highlights from the Week

Welcome to the latest edition of Design Finds, our weekly selection of our favorite design happenings from around the web. Check out some epic poster designs, incredible art installations, and an extraordinary architectural project featuring Pantone’s Color of the Year.

1. A Mind-Blowing Art Installation

Legion is X-Men themed FX Original Series coming soon. Housed at Villain warehouse in Brooklyn, New York, FX created a gallery involving augmented reality murals and other installations inspired by the mutants in the series. According to the exhibit website, you can “download the Blippar app, aim and frame the art, and watch the power of Legion come alive.” But this installation below, which we found via io9, doesn’t appear to be augmented reality or a mural so much as it is just generally awesome.

2. An Extraordinary Space Exploration Poster

The folks at PopChart Lab created this epic schematic showing the history of space exploration. See the full poster and get one here.

3. Literary Constellation Posters

These posters feature the first sentences from each chapter of short stories, visualized as constellations. Check them all out here.

4. 8 Prize-Winning Posters from the Women’s March on Washington

The Amplifier Foundation, a nonprofit organization that “partners with . . . advocacy organizations to create visual campaign with artists, journalists, and storytellers to help move their messages through the world” chose these artworks from among 5,000 designs submitted as a response to its call for excellent poster design work. Learn more.

5. Pantone-Inspired “Outside-In” Houses

This is just too cool. “Bringing to life PANTONE 15-0343 Greenery, the PANTONE Color of the Year 2017, a home in London has undergone a stunning metamorphosis, transforming into an indoor-outdoor oasis so that for the very first time, people can truly live the color.” More here.