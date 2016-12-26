Design Finds: 5 Creative Highlights from the Week

Welcome to the latest edition of Design Finds, where we highlight design news, creative happenings and inspirational discoveries from the past week. This week, we found a handy tutorial, an epic Instagram account, and some sweet illustration work. Onward!

1. 127 things that happened in 2016, summed up in one drawing

Buetler Ink whipped up this elaborate drawing to sum up the largely disastrous year that was 2016. Read more about it here.

2. Complements

Chocolates that complement one another! We wish we could have gotten these for everyone on our holiday lists. Check ’em out here: complements.com.au

3. The OA’s Instagram

The Instagram work for the new Netflix sci-fi show the OA is a pretty amazing use of the platform. Be sure to keep scrolling! instagram.com/the_oa

4. Tutorial: How to Make Stickers for iOS 10

Really handy tutorial from Adobe Create. Check it out here.

5. And Good Riddance

One of our favorite lettering artists, Katlego Phatlane (or Katt Phatt) created this beautiful graphic to ring in the new year. See more detail shots here.