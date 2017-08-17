[Call for Entries: The International Design Awards]

Neenah Paper makes a habit of releasing functionally (and beautifully) designed print and digital samples that provide practical inspiration for using their paper options. And—even better—to celebrate their latest series, they’ve given HOW some free dielines from their latest series that you can download to help you bring your creative vision to life.

The samples in question come from the Explore 5 series, which focuses on the hospitality industry. According to Neenah, “Explore 5 addresses the 5 E’s of hospitality—Entice, Enter, Engage, Exit, Extend—with five strategic, creative, practical, tangible ways for enhancing the hospitality customer’s experience at every brand touchpoint.”

Neenah commissioned Farmhouse Design to bring this portfolio of packaging design techniques, ideas and production specifications to life. The studio produced a broad variety of projects that are traditionally run digitally: a hotel brochure, a tabletop event notice, a thank you gift box, a shower hanger, coasters, postcards, save-the-dates and more—all on high-performance paper in luxurious color, texture and detail.

The free dielines—which you can download below—were created specifically with digital printing in mind. Get yours, and see what you can create with them:

Two-Piece 2.6″ x 6″ x 2.6″ Inserted Boxes

Top: Printed 4-color process on ROYAL SUNDANCE, Natural. Bottom: Printed 4-color process on ASTROBRIGHTS, Lunar Blue.

Two-Piece 6″ x 9″ Laminated Folder with Flaps, Elastic Closure

3″ x 3″ Self-Locking Table Tents

Two clicks HP Fluorescent Pink plus 4-color process on ESSE Cover, Pearlized White.

Download the dieline (PDF): Part 1 of 1

5″ Round Door Hanger

Two clicks Opaque White plus 4-color process on the new CLASSIC CREST Military, 100C, Smooth.

Download the dieline (PDF): Part 1 of 1

Looking for more? You can find the full Explore 5 series and download all of the dielines here.

Additional project credits

Printing: Fey Printing (www.feyprinting.com)

Pre-press and production: HP Indigo® 7000, Konica Minolta BizHub Pro C7000, Xerox® iGen4™