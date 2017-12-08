Join the HOW + Print Holiday Project

Hello friends of HOW and Print magazines!

HOW + Print are doing something new this Holiday Season. And we want you to participate.

The design community is massive. Diverse. Ever-changing. And surprisingly close-knit. We want to showcase just how exceptional and unique designers and creatives are by asking everyone we know to send us a short video. It can be as fancy or as plain as you’d like. If you have a few extra minutes, all we need from you is a holiday wish for your fellow designers.

Photo by Drew Coffman on Unsplash

Tell us:

Your name, where you’re from, what sort of creative work you do, and a happy holiday message of your choice.

Show us:

Your studio, your latest project, your hand lettering skills, your pets—whatever makes you happy that you believe will bring joy to others.

Upload:

Your videos here https://goo.gl/Cny9Q6 by December 20th, 2017

Share:

On social media using #HappyHOWHolidays.

Feel free to reach out to Callie Budrick with any questions. We hope you’re able to join us in making this winter a memorable one! Have a safe and warm holiday season and a very happy new year from all of us at HOW + Print.

