Featured HOW Design Live

In the latest HOW Design Live podcast episode, Ilise Benun talks with Ben Callahan, President of Sparkbox, about how his team collaborated with the internal teams at Gap to build Stitch, Gap's design system.
Podcast: Dorie Clark on Your Inner Entrepreneur
In the latest HOW Design Live podcast episode, Ilise Benun talks with Dorie Clark, author, speaker and professor at Duke University’s business school, about how to develop a “portfolio career” with multiple income streams and much more.
Podcast: Katie Lane on Negotiating with Confidence
In the latest HOW Design Live podcast episode, Ilise Benun talks with Katie Lane, lawyer and negotiation coach for artists and freelancers about how to negotiate with confidence and get what you need.
Podcast: Val Head on Designing for AR, AI & Chatbots
In the latest HOW Design Live podcast episode, Ilise Benun talks with Val Head, Design Evangelist of UX Innovation at Adobe about animation and UI as well as how AR, VR, Chatbots and other AI technologies need designers to make them better.
Podcast: Michael Solomon on Designing for the Attention Economy
In the latest HOW Design Live podcast episode hear from Michael Solomon, who literally wrote the book on consumer behavior, about how and why design has become so much more important in the attention economy.
Design + Marketing: “So Intertwined”
HOW Marketing Live comes online at a critical time for both designers and marketers. Programmed in partnership with the American Marketing Association, this two-day event embedded within HOW Design Live offers designers unprecedented training that will help you work more effectively.
HOW Keynoter Dorie Clark on Finding Meaning in Your Work
Top-selling author, teacher and speaker Dorie Clark takes the stage at HOW Design Live in Boston this year. Here's a peek at what you can expect.
New Year, New Professional Goals
If you want to take advantage of hiring trends—& gain more responsibility, more satisfaction (& more money), then you’ll need to develop in-demand skills.
Meet the Keynote: Dan Pink
Daniel Pink will take the stage at HOW Design Live to share strategies that will help you better manage your work, balance your life, and succeed in both.
Meet the HOW Keynotes
