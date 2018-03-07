Featured HOW Design Live

Podcast: Dorie Clark on Your Inner Entrepreneur

By: | Comments 0

In the latest HOW Design Live podcast episode, Ilise Benun talks with Dorie Clark, author, speaker and professor at Duke University’s business school, about how to develop a “portfolio career” with multiple income streams and much more.

Design + Marketing: “So Intertwined”

By: | Comments 0

HOW Marketing Live comes online at a critical time for both designers and marketers. Programmed in partnership with the American Marketing Association, this two-day event embedded within HOW Design Live offers designers unprecedented training that will help you work more effectively.

Meet the Keynote: Dan Pink

By: | Comments 0

Daniel Pink will take the stage at HOW Design Live to share strategies that will help you better manage your work, balance your life, and succeed in both. 

Meet the HOW Keynotes

By: | Comments 0

Seems like every year at HOW Design Live, a major speaker comes out of the woodwork and wows the crowd. Someone attendees may never have heard of, someone perhaps outside the field of design, someone who’s so inspiring that the audience practically vibrates with enthusiasm. People like Austin Kleon in 2013; Johnny Cupcakes in...