Repositioning Culture Thesis Presentation

The Masters of Professional Studies in Branding, the first of its kind in the world, is a one-year graduate degree program that examines the relationship between design and strategy. The curriculum integrates behavioral psychology, cultural anthropology, business strategy, market research, data analysis, trend forecasting, statistics and economics.

Each year, in an effort to add meaningful discourse to cultural and global conversations, our graduate students utilize brand thinking to investigate societal constructs around government, public policy, innate belief systems, behavioral norms, and human rights.

This year, in a culture rife with political and social issues, they will take on thesis topics that have either fallen out of pace with culture or been ignored all together: Feminism, Disability, Fake News, Big Food, The Path of Language, and the United States Postal Service.

Our students use the culmination of their education to frame their chosen topics for context, and analyze, research, and propose a solution to reposition them in a meaningful way.

Join us in person at the School of Visual Arts Theatre in New York City or watch it via livestream on thedieline.com. The event is free and open to the public; you may drop in as your schedule allows—RSVP HERE!