Meet the Keynote: Dan Pink

Ever wonder why some group meetings have tons of creative energy and positive outcomes, while others are wastes of time? Why certain times of day are better for you to think and brainstorm, while other times are better for cranking at your computer?

Time is a scarce resource in our workdays. There’s never enough of it. It rules us (how ‘bout those client deadlines?). There are books and seminars that try to teach us how to manage it.

Daniel Pink may have it figured out. And he will take the stage at HOW Design Live (featuring The Dieline Conference and HOW Marketing Live) to explain what he’s uncovered.

Pink’s forthcoming book When: The Scientific Secrets of Perfect Timing aims to unlock the mystery of time and decipher hidden patterns in our day. When should we hold that status meeting? When is the best time to get creative work done?

Pink is an accomplished writer who frequently turns his sights on creative people and creative work. His first New York Times bestselling book, A Whole New Mind: Why Right-Brainers Will Rule the Future, was published in 2005, and it prompted Pink’s first invitation to present a keynote at HOW Design Live. In it, Pink wrote that we’re in a post-industrial, post-information age ruled by creativity and concepts, where people with skills like design, storytelling, empathy and big-picture thinking bring the greatest value to business.

His book To Sell is Human: The Surprising Truth About Moving Others scored Pink another keynote slot on the HOW Design Live program in 2014.

In 2018, Pink’s keynote presentation will share strategies from When that will help you better manage your work, balance your life—and succeed in both.

