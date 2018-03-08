Featured

In-House Designers: Break Those Boxes

There’s a box that creative professionals lock themselves into, and in-house designers may be especially susceptible to this. Luckily, a series of sessions at HOW Design Live aims to help you break out of any self-imposed boxes.

Buffy’s Brand Puts the Fun in Function

Friendly and puffy, meet Buffy, "the world's most comfortable comforter." With a playful brand identity created by Natasha Jen's team at Pentagram, Buffy looks—and feels—comfy. It's a fresh take on bedding brand identity, so unique, so different that you might not know what to make of it.

Popular Speakers Return to HOW Design Live

Stefan Mumaw, Ilise Benun, Terri Trespicio, Justin Ahrens, Sam Harrison—they're just a few of the returning favorites you can catch at HOW Design Live this year, in addition to exciting new speakers ready to share a wealth of wisdom and inspiration.

Zulu Alpha Kilo’s Joy Ride: A Harley Davidson Cafe

Outstanding Achievement Award-Winners Zulu Alpha Kilo helped create an authentic Harley Davidson Cafe to appeal to the brand's younger fans. The result was 1903 | A Harley Davidson Café—a nod to 1960s café racer culture, when riders would race stripped-down, lightweight bikes from one café to another.