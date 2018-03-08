There’s a box that creative professionals lock themselves into, and in-house designers may be especially susceptible to this. Luckily, a series of sessions at HOW Design Live aims to help you break out of any self-imposed boxes.
Featured
Buffy’s Brand Puts the Fun in Function
Friendly and puffy, meet Buffy, "the world's most comfortable comforter." With a playful brand identity created by Natasha Jen's team at Pentagram, Buffy looks—and feels—comfy. It's a fresh take on bedding brand identity, so unique, so different that you might not know what to make of it.
HOW Design Live: These New Speakers Will Inspire You
You may not yet know creative visionaries Stephanie Pereira, Reginé Gilbert, Jacquelyn De Jesu and Devin O’Bryan, but they're ready to inspire you at HOW Design Live 2018 in Boston.
Product Packaging Could Be Your Greatest Missed Marketing Opportunity
Developing breakthrough packaging that truly connects with your brand’s audience is more important today than ever before. These 3 guiding principles ...
Popular Speakers Return to HOW Design Live
Stefan Mumaw, Ilise Benun, Terri Trespicio, Justin Ahrens, Sam Harrison—they're just a few of the returning favorites you can catch at HOW Design Live this year, in addition to exciting new speakers ready to share a wealth of wisdom and inspiration.
Catching Up with 10 Design Leaders from the ’90s & Early 2000s
Let's catch up with 10 of the people who played major roles in the design industry in the ’90s and early 2000s: David Carson, Robynne Raye, Michael Strassburger, Bill Cahan, Sean Adams, Noreen Morioka, John Sayles, Sheree Clark, David Salanitro and Jennifer Sterling.
Packaging Design: “Everything is Changing, Everything is Possible”
At The Dieline Conference, you’ll learn how to maximize the power of design and strategy in the world of packaging and branding. On the agenda ...
Zulu Alpha Kilo’s Joy Ride: A Harley Davidson Cafe
Outstanding Achievement Award-Winners Zulu Alpha Kilo helped create an authentic Harley Davidson Cafe to appeal to the brand's younger fans. The result was 1903 | A Harley Davidson Café—a nod to 1960s café racer culture, when riders would race stripped-down, lightweight bikes from one café to another.
Logo Design Awards: 9th Annual Winner Galleries
HOW is thrilled to present the 20 winners of the HOW Logo Design Awards, selected by Natasha Jen, partner at Pentagram, with support from the HOW editorial staff—and you!
The Art of Seduction: Promotion and Marketing Making Hearts Flutter
Design Army approaches promotion and marketing like dating, using three key strategies: Flirt, Romance, and Seduce.