16 Animated Logos to Check Out

In celebration of this year's Logo Design Awards, we're showcasing a selection of 16 cool animated logos we've come across.

In celebration of this year’s Logo Design Awards, we’re showcasing a selection of 16 cool animated logos we’ve come across. If you’ve created an animated GIF version of a logo design, we’d love to see it take home the gold in the Logo Design Awards‘ identity applications category.

Scroll on for some killer inspiration.

1. Giant Owl‘s Cool Animated Logo

2. Franklyn‘s Animated Logo for Betaworks

3. Mattrunks‘ Animated Logos for Fubiz

4. Moving Brands‘ Animated Wordmark for BBC Newsbeat

5. Joe Ski‘s Animated Logo for Macaw

6. Sharon Correa‘s Logo Animation for Wieden + Kennedy InstaBrief

7. Sharon Correa‘s Animated Logo Work for Yondr Studio

8. Animated Glug Logo

9–14. Personal Project Logo Series by Vincent Portolan

Portolan animated all 30 NBA logos. See more here.

15.

16. Creativedash‘s Animation Work for Pixate

