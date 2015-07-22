16 Animated Logos to Check Out

We have some news about this year’s Logo Design Awards, folks. In a nutshell, it’s going to be better than ever. We have an amazing judge, Lippincott’s Rodney Abbot, and for the first time ever, you can enter your logo and then have the option of entering the Identity Applications category, as well, at a discounted rate. Abbot will be choosing 10 winners from each category, so entering both categories doubles your chances of winning.

In celebration of this year’s Logo Design Awards, we’re showcasing a selection of 16 cool animated logos we’ve come across. If you’ve created an animated GIF version of a logo design, we’d love to see it take home the gold in the Logo Design Awards‘ identity applications category.

Scroll on for some killer inspiration.

1. Giant Owl‘s Cool Animated Logo

01_Giant_Owl_Animated_Logo_by_Alphabetical_on_BPO

2. Franklyn‘s Animated Logo for Betaworks

Franklyn; design studio; small design firm; creative studio; design studios

3. Mattrunks‘ Animated Logos for Fubiz

animated-logo-gif

3D Animations: Mattias Peresini; 2D Animations: Thomas Charier

4. Moving Brands‘ Animated Wordmark for BBC Newsbeat

newsbeat-logo-animated-wordmark

5. Joe Ski‘s Animated Logo for Macaw

joe-ski-animated-logo-macaw

6. Sharon Correa‘s Logo Animation for Wieden + Kennedy InstaBrief

logodribbble_logo-animations-animated-logos

 

7. Sharon Correa‘s Animated Logo Work for Yondr Studio

yondr_dribbble_white_animated-logos

8. Animated Glug Logo

glug-animated-logos

Design & Direction: madestudio.co.uk & studio-output.com; Animation: marcuschaloner.com

9–14. Personal Project Logo Series by Vincent Portolan

animated-logos-2

animated-logos-3

animated-logos-24

animated-logos-25

animated-logos-26

animated-logos1

Portolan animated all 30 NBA logos. See more here.

15. Animated Logo Design by Fraser Davidson of Cub Studio

sweet-crude-logo-animated

16. Creativedash‘s Animation Work for Pixate

pixpixate

 

