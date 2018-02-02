Cast Your Vote: The 9th Annual HOW Logo Design Awards

Natasha Jen, partner at Pentagram, has selected the 20 winners of the 9th annual HOW Logo Design Awards, with support from the HOW editorial staff.

Logos Category Reader’s Choice Contenders

1. A New Brand Identity for USP

DESIGN FIRM Siegel+Gale, New York City; www.siegelgale.com

CREATIVE TEAM Anne Swan, executive creative director; Krista Oraa, associate creative director; Tien-Min Liao, senior designer

CLIENT USP

DETAILS USP needed to articulate how their work draws everyone closer to a world where all can have quality health and healthcare. To articulate USP’s identity visually, Siegel+Gale developed a logo that conveys their impactful mission. The triangle strikes a balance between science, precision and rigor—core tenets of USP’s values. The point of the triangle represents USP’s focus on quality; the nature of the shape draws the viewer’s eye upward. The orange color combines the energy of red and the happiness of yellow. And the base of the triangle represents USP’s brand promise: building foundations essential for a healthier world.

2. A New Identity for GroundTruth, the Global Location Technology Company

DESIGN FIRM Siegel+Gale, New York City; www.siegelgale.com

CREATIVE TEAM Austyn Stevens, creative director; Margaret Molloy, art director/designer; Kira Sea, senior designer

CLIENT GroundTruth

DETAILS GroundTruth had the ingredients that set them apart—superior location technology through BluePrints, a hungry startup culture and a CEO with a big vision for location. They engaged Siegel+Gale because they needed a way to differentiate their offering in a breakthrough way. This rebrand is soup to nuts— Siegel+Gale developed brand strategy, messaging, naming, sales decks, a visual identity and a website. The team needed to develop a visual identity for GroundTruth that was iconic. The resulting design elevates the value of location—beyond the technology that underpins it—and humanizes it. The logo resembles a location marker and a GT monogram representing GroundTruth’s mission to create location as a category and as a timepiece symbolizing the real-time precision of location.

3. Ad Victorem Logo

DESIGN FIRM/CLIENT Ad Victorem, Los Angeles; www.advictorem.digital

CREATIVE TEAM Anthony Wiktor, art director/designer; Freddy Nager, Greg Nicpon

DETAILS Ad Victorem (Latin for “towards victory”) is a digital branding agency built for those who dare to win. Founded on a winning approach to marketing, the team created a symbol that reflected their core values. The idea of a waving flag was meaningful to represent them in a crowd of agencies, symbolic to how it was used to identify organized regiments of soldiers during battle. They treat their symbol with great reverence, not only from an emotional standpoint, but it also serves a practical purpose. The logo forms the letter ‘V’ for Victory and also the initial of the founder’s last name.

4. Artis Ventures Identity

DESIGN FIRM Hybrid Design, San Francisco; www.hybrid-design.com

CREATIVE TEAM Dora Drimalas, creative director; Patchara Charoensiri, art director/designer

CLIENT Artis Ventures

DETAILS Artis Ventures (AV) is a group of investors who have come together with the common cause to make the impossible possible. They passionately support and partner with socially conscious entrepreneurs that are driven to positively impact the world through disruptive technological innovation. The logo mark leverages the visual language of impossible forms to express the ambition, determination and vision of the group.

5. Bushi

DESIGN FIRM Patrick Finley Design, Christiansburg, VA; www.sova.vt.edu/faculty/pfinley

CREATIVE TEAM Patrick Finley, art director/designer

CLIENT Bushi

DETAILS Bushi (B-urrito & s-USHI) is an Asian fusion restaurant that combines Hawaiian flavors and contemporary Japanese techniques. Specializing in poke bowls and sushi burritos, the Bushi logo combines poke, sushi and a symbol for the pairing (through an ampersand).

6. Three Leafs

DESIGN FIRM transform design, Taipei, Taiwan; www.transform.tw/index.php

CREATIVE TEAM Kuo Yu Huang, art director; Suz Ling Shen, designer; Josh Chang, photographer

CLIENT Three Leafs

DETAILS Three Leafs is a tea brand that originated in Taiwan. Although Taiwan grows and produces many types of tea, oolong with one tip and two leaves is the best tea Taiwan has to offer. The firm designed this logo with the core value of this brand in mind and represented by three leaves:

1st leaf: The best quality

2nd leaf: The smooth taste

3rd leaf: The unique aroma

7. The Warsaw University of Technology Visual Identity

DESIGN FIRM Podpunkt studio, Warsaw, Poland; www.podpunkt.pl

CREATIVE TEAM Emilka Bojańczyk, art director; Magdalena Burdzyńska, Magdalena Dobruk, Michał Drabik, Diana Gawronkiewicz, Agnieszka Prus

CLIENT Warsaw University of Technology

DETAILS The WUT logo is based on typography. The idea—transforming the ‘W’ into “≥”—underlines the scientific character of the school but also reflects its position as one of the best universities in Poland. The “WUT” symbol rotated by 90 degrees becomes part of the school’s motto, “Imagination is ≥ than knowledge.” The identity introduces a coherent visual language for the whole University—comprising 20 faculties and many institutes. Each logo within the structure is typeset in Radikal WUT. Historical symbols of each faculty have been redrawn in a consistent linear style—now it is apparent that they represent the same University, all the while preserving their autonomy.

8. UAU AU Brand Design + Identity

DESIGNER Ricardo Colombo, Americana, São Paulo, Brazil; www.ricardocolombo.com

CLIENT UAU AU Pet Shower Móvel

DETAILS This brand design and identity system is for the fun and happy brand of a pet grooming service in Sao Paulo, Brazil. A versatile and clean design with a cheerful color palette was used to visually represent the happiness that dogs brings to their owners. Note about the naming: UAU means “WOW” in Portuguese, and AU is an onomatopoeia for barking, resulting in an original and great sounding name (at least in Portuguese (: ).

9. Wine Fellas

DESIGN FIRM CF Napa Brand Design, Napa, California; www.cfnapa.com

CREATIVE TEAM David Schuemann, creative principal; Kevin Reeves, creative director; Antonio Rivera, art director; Lisa Schuemann, designer

CLIENT Wine Fellas

DETAILS Wine Fellas is a Napa Valley–based wine club that offers curated wines that are natural, organic, biodynamic, farm-to-table, paleo-approved, chemical-free and low in sulfites. The logo solution was a tension of classic imagery that spoke to the rich European heritage of wine combined with a more modern new-world point-of-view that wines should be transparent about their contents and additives.

10. Woodward Foundation Logo

DESIGN FIRM Each + Every, Kent, Ohio; www.eachevery.com

CREATIVE TEAM Alex Catanese, art director; Gabe Schut, designer

CLIENT The Woodward Foundation

DETAILS The Woodward Foundation is a local philanthropic organization that provides funds to northeast Ohio nonprofits and community-focused institutions. Each + Every partnered with them to create a brand identity system that would establish a visual language about the Foundation and build on the established credibility. The Woodward Foundation identity was made to honor and embody the foundation’s namesake and benefactor, Josephine Woodward. She was sophisticated and elegant—best encompassed by the art deco movement. As a result, the identity suite is filled with crisp lines, deco-reminiscent patterns and a color palette that conveys grandeur and grace. The Woodward Foundation now has a memorable system for their organization, one that pays homage to Josephine and will serve them—as they’ve served the community—for years to come.

Identity Applications Category Reader’s Choice Contenders

1. Artsy Pops

DESIGN FIRM Mampostea’o, San Juan, Puerto Rico; www.mamposteao.com

CREATIVE TEAM Moisés Cruz, creative director; Luis González, Uriel García, designers

CLIENT Artsy Pops

DETAILS Artsy Pops is in the business of making ice cream popsicles that use only natural and fresh ingredients to create original flavors. The logo uses the popsicle as its basis and other elements in a pop art style. We love that the ‘A’ becomes the popsicle, forming an iconic and minimalist logo with a friendly approach.

2. Aviatra Accelerators

DESIGN FIRM Hyperquake, Cincinnati; www.hyperquake.com

CREATIVE TEAM Holly Shoemaker, art director; Andria Mierzwiak, designer; Kelsey Bennett, Sherwood MacVeigh

CLIENT Aviatra Accelerators

DETAILS Over the years, Aviatra Accelerators, formerly known as Bad Girl Ventures, has evolved from a “ventures” company to a resource center that helps female entrepreneurs from ideation to exit and everything in-between. When the company began to see disconnect between their brand, name and function within the startup ecosystem, Hyperquake helped to put meaning to the strategic and visual connections between Aviatra Accelerators and the women they serve. The new name and logo embody the courageousness of war-era female pilots—strong, multifaceted, and upward-moving— traits that also live within the female entrepreneurs the company serves.

3. Hanigan & Johnson

DESIGN FIRM Test Monki, The Woodlands, TX; www.testmonki.com

CREATIVE TEAM Suzy Simmons, chief creative officer/art director; Brad Petak, chief engagement officer; Gabby Nguyen, art director; Gabby Nguyen, designer; Brad Petak

CLIENT Hanigan & Johnson Orthodontics

DETAILS Two orthodontics were partnering up and needed a new brand identity. Doing anything with a tooth was status quo and out of the question. Because both men are avid cyclists, Test Monki came up with a logo that made them both smile. It’s a bicycle that has both an ‘H’ and a ‘J’ inside it.

4. Humrun Logo

DESIGN FIRM Matchstic, Atlanta; www.matchstic.com

CREATIVE TEAM Brian Nelson, designer

CLIENT Humrun

DETAILS Humrun is a communication tool that quickly connects restaurants with service technicians when there’s a leak or a break, and keeps everyone on the team up to speed. The concept of maintaining the flow and humming along was first brought to life in the logo by the use of the continual line for the symbol, and then supporting it with a custom wordmark constructed from curves that felt genuine and approachable.

5. IRIF—Visual Identity for a Research Institute

DESIGN FIRM Podpunkt studio, Warsaw, Poland; www.podpunkt.pl

CREATIVE TEAM Magdalena Burdzyńska, designer

CLIENT Institut de Recherche en Infromatique Fondamentale

DETAILS This identity was created for a research laboratory—Institut de Recherche en Infromatique Fondamentale, cofounded by the Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique (CNRS) and the University Paris-Diderot. IRFIF focuses on the mathematical foundations of computer science; computational models and proofs; models, algorithms and system design. The logo was inspired by code on perforated tape.

6. Little White Tooth

DESIGN FIRM Test Monki, The Woodlands, TX; www.testmonki.com

CREATIVE TEAM Suzy Simmons, chief creative officer; Brad Petak, chief engagement officer; Suzy Simmons, Gabby Nguyen, art directors; Gabby Nguyen, Sarah Wright, Sofi Cruz, designers

CLIENT Little White Tooth

DETAILS Test Monki wanted to do something sweet and timeless with the logo for a pediatric dentist. They kept the logo black and white and brought in a rainbow of eight colors. They also created a set of emoji facial expressions that go with each color.

7. Pop Ratio

DESIGN FIRM Test Monki, The Woodlands, TX; www.testmonki.com

CREATIVE TEAM Suzy Simmons, chief creative officer/art director; Brad Petak, chief engagement officer; Sarah Wright, Sofi Cruz, designers

CLIENT Pop Ratio

DETAILS When chief engagement officer, Carla Gomez, approach Test Monki about naming and branding her new PR & Social Media company, the firm did a mental fist pump. Carla is an avid art lover, well-traveled, and always smiling. So of course Test Monki wanted her new brand to “pop.” The name stems from Latin roots of Populous and Ratio that mean “people” and “relationship.” And so, Pop Ratio was born. The team used thick black lines, paying homage to one of Carla’s favorite artists, Keith Haring, as well as to represent her strong connections with people. The bright colors represent Carla’s “pop” of energy and bright outlook. Cap that off with some clever copy, and they had a winner.

8. The Dental Market

DESIGN FIRM Test Monki, The Woodlands, TX; www.testmonki.com

CREATIVE TEAM Suzy Simmons, chief creative officer/art director/designer; Brad Petak, chief engagement officer; Sofi Cruz, Gabby Nguyen, designers

CLIENT The Dental Market

DETAILS While planning to renovate his office, Dr. Jimmy Sarant knew that his brand identity was at a crossroads. To help differentiate in a way that would connect with existing and potential patients, Test Monki moved everything to a more upscale and modern feel that also paired appropriately with his local Raleigh, NC roots. They kept the logo simple, modern and timeless.

9. The Machine, Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s Vision for the Future of Computing

DESIGN FIRM Siegel+Gale, New York City; www.siegelgale.com

CREATIVE TEAM Anne Swan, executive creative director; Krista Oraa, associate creative director; Margaret Molloy, art director/designer; Tien-Min Liao, senior designer

CLIENT Radial

DETAILS The Machine is Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s vision for the future of computing, designed to bring the promise of Memory-Driven Computing. Working with HP Labs, Siegel+Gale helped craft the vision and identity for the Machine. The logo and proprietary typography they created for HPE signal that this is a new language and way of thinking about the fundamentals of computing technology. It’s designed to look like a futuristic, entirely new language to convey the innovative and forward-thinking nature of HPE’s technology solutions. The Machine’s visual identity is indicative of HPE’s imperative to remain agile, decisive and fast in an ever-changing world.

10. Yellow House

DESIGN FIRM Brunet-Garcia Advertising, Jacksonville, FL; www.brunetgarcia.com

CREATIVE TEAM Jorge Brunet-García, executive creative director; Eduardo Sarmiento, creative director; Aerien Mull, art director/designer

CLIENT Yellow House

DETAILS Yellow House’s brand identity, inspired by social movement and activism design, is as big and resonant as its mission to leverage the power of art to transform communities. More than a physical space, Yellow House is a hub for collaboration among artists, writers, organizations and communities through thought-provoking exhibitions, education, events and dialogue. The simple icon is based on the actual slope of the Yellow House roofline. Images appear underneath, within or around the mark, which can be drawn, painted, tagged, chalked, sprayed, printed, cut or assembled—by anyone—giving the power of art to the community it serves.

