HOW Live Speakers Stephanie Pereira, Reginé Gilbert & More Will Inspire

A recent article name-checked a number of speakers who are making repeat appearances at HOW Design Live in Boston, including Stefan Mumaw, Ilise Benun, Justin Ahrens and others.

The programming team’s aspiration each year is to introduce HOW Design Live attendees to creative visionaries from design and beyond—people who you may not yet know but who have the power to inspire you. Check out the full speaker roster here.

Among the HOW Design Live newcomers this year are the following:

Jacquelyn De Jesu leveraged her background as an advertising art director to launch her own product. (Designer’s dream, right?) Her product, Shhhowercap (you guessed it: designer showercaps) is now a multimillion-dollar business. De Jesu brought a designer’s eye to a really mundane product; in a Fast Company profile, she commented,

“When I look for a new product I usually want it to be fashionable and well-designed — well-designed floss, a well-designed lint roller.”

For creative pros who aspire to start a side business or turn a crazy idea into reality, De Jesu’s an ideal role model.

Stephanie Pereira just joined Imprint Projects as head of strategic initiatives after a run as director of creator engagement at Kickstarter. Imprint Projects bills itself as a post-advertising creative agency that’s focused on new ways of connecting brands and customers —through communities of users, co-created content and experiences. In her HOW session, Strategic Storytelling: Find Your Followers and Launch Your Creative Idea, Pereira will share practical advice and an inspirational kick in the pants for designers who want to fearlessly bring their creative ideas into the world.

Reginé Gilbert started her career as a fashion designer, then landed in IT. These days, she’s meshing design + tech as a UX designer who’s worked with leading fashion brands including Coach and Ralph Lauren. Her HOW session, Approaching Design with Accessibility in Mind, will help web designers effectively align business goals with the needs of all users.

Devin O’Bryan has an enviable LinkedIn profile, with a series of gigs with IBM’s renowned internal design group. He spent more than three years managing the company’s high-profile design internship program called Maelstrom, and currently is creative director for IBM’s Project Whitspace, an incubator program that develops projects that fall outside the company’s business units (think ‘whitespace’ between departments).

As one HOW Design Live attendee in 2017 put it:

That learning, battery recharging and ready-to-conquer-the-world inspiration all happen when we hear from new people with experiences and points of view that are different from our own. Let this year’s unique group of speakers spark you to think in new ways.

