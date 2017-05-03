Early-Bird Deadline for HOW’s In-House Design Awards is 5/5!

11:59pm EST this Friday, May 5 is the early-bird deadline for HOW’s In-House Design Awards. What exactly does that mean for you and your in-house design team? Submit your team’s best work by that deadline and you’ll pay only $105 for a single entry, or $130 for a campaign entry (which we define as three or more pieces that function as a system).

Prices will go up after the early-bird deadline. We encourage you to enter now and spend those extra dollars on celebratory pizza!

Why should your team enter? Winners of the HOW In-House Design Awards benefit in some pretty fantastic ways. Beyond the significant recognition of your team’s hard work, winners find their work featured in print and also online, where it’s sometimes featured multiple times throughout the year and beyond, gaining them valuable exposure.

This also means that when you win, today’s top talent (AKA that person who could be your next team member) sees your team’s award-winning work, and you also have a valuable new tool for recruiting. Not to mention, you’ll find networking opportunities galore at HOW Design Live 2018 with the free Big Ticket registration that goes to the Best of Show winner.

If you’re unsure whether your team should enter, hear from one of our past winners:

“Winning has been a great way to get recognition from within the organization. It’s furthered our ability to attend design conferences and training, and has also strengthened our voice as a design team.”

And if you’re still unsure about whether you want to enter, check out the article below featuring nine reasons why you should, with guest appearances (well, via GIF) by Thor, the cast of The Office and a former member of Saturday Night Live.

Now round up your team and submit your entries because the clock is tickin’!