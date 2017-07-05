The HOW In-House Design Awards closes TONIGHT at 11:59pm ET!

And guess what? You don’t have to be the most experienced creative to win.

You don’t need a reputation as an award-winner or a 100-pound bag of trophies in your closet.

You don’t even have to come from a traditional creative background. (We see you, self-taught design heroes!)

So what do you need to do? Wow the judges—three creative in-house leaders from IBM Public Service, Nestlé and Workfront, who also have past experience at Kraft Foods and Adobe.

It’s that simple.

Where does wowing the judges get you? Stephen Rollick, senior graphic designer at Gogo, said that winning a Merit in the HOW In-House Design Awards was “a morale booster” for his team. Merit winners get their work published in HOW magazine (plus a complimentary copy), a unique certificate template designed by phoenix.cool and much more.

And if you become our Best of Show winner, there’s a free Big Ticket registration to HOW Design Live (up to a $2,295 value), plus a main-stage trophy presentation at the conference and other exclusive opportunities on-site to look forward to.

So check out some work from past winners in the links below, then enter by tonight’s deadline!