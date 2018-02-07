New Sessions Added to HOW Design Live

The HOW Events team continues to roll out speakers and sessions on the HOW Design Live agenda for Boston. Programming HOW Design Live is an ongoing project, with additional speakers being invited and confirmed even as the event draws closer. Since the program was originally introduced back in November, a number of speakers have shared their topics. Let’s check out a few below:

Inspiration or Infringement: What’s What and How Can You Tell?

All creatives are inspired by what they see around them, but where does borrowing elements of someone else’s work shift into ripping it off? Katie Lane, an attorney who works closely with creative pros and freelancers, will help you draw the line in her session, Inspiration or Infringement: What’s What and How Can You Tell? You’ll get the lowdown on copyright law and learn how to protect your own work, in addition to safely taking inspiration from others.

We Make the Call: How Better Team Decision-Making Can Improve Design Quality

We’ve heard the joke about the client who hates purple—but designers bring their own preferences and ideas to the table, too. David and Mary Sherwin will help you incorporate input from everyone on the creative team, develop standards of quality and make smarter design decisions. Catch their session: We Make the Call: How Better Decision-Making Can Improve Design Quality.

Mindfulness in the Design Studio

We’re especially interested to hear Rhonda Schaller give her presentation, Mindfulness in the Design Studio. It’s easy to get caught up in the hustle of the workday and lose our creative flow; Schaller’s talk promises to give strategies for paying attention, sharpening our creative focus and using mindfulness techniques to eliminate distractions.

In-House Powerhouse: How to Build & Manage an Empowered In-House Creative Team

Wondering how best to organize your creative department? New to a management role? Looking for ways to build your in-house team’s reputation and leverage its capabilities? Then you’ll want to hear Citi’s global head of design, Stephen Gates, in his session In-House Powerhouse: How to Build & Manage an Empowered In-House Creative Team. HOW Design Live connects you with leaders at top brands so you can learn their inside secrets for producing great work.

Things I Learned from Ivan Chermayeff

In his keynote presentation, Sagi Haviv will introduce you to the work of his friend and mentor, Ivan Chermayeff, who passed away in 2017, leaving behind a legacy of identity work that has endured for decades and influenced a generation of creatives.

Saying No: Rock the Boat, Baby!

Feeling overcommitted? Emily Cohen will give you the tools (and the permission) to decline stuff that’s not right for you in her presentation, Saying No: Rock the Boat, Baby!

The Worst Negotiating Mistakes & How to Avoid Them

Ilise Benun’s session, The Worst Negotiating Mistakes & How to Avoid Them, will boost your confidence to talk about money, smartly position your work and get paid what you’re worth.

Stand Up! How to Advocate for Your Ideas, Leave an Impression and Make People Laugh

The always entertaining Terri Trespicio will return to HOW Design Live with a presentation designed to turn introverts into extroverts: Stand Up! How to Advocate for Your Ideas, Leave an Impression and Make People Laugh.

Check out the current HOW Design Live program, which includes The Dieline Conference on branding and packaging design. (Marketers, check out the separate HOW Marketing Live event!) As always, you can create your own customized HOW Design Live agenda based on the inspiration and information you need—right now. Our second Early Bird Registration deadline is March 15, so sign up soon and save up to $500 on your Big Ticket package.