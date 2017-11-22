The (Very Near) Future of Packaging

Think about the customer experience today: It’s not about what you feel when you step into a store. It’s about what you feel when you open that generic cardboard delivery box and lift out the package containing whatever you purchased.

In a world of online shopping and social sharing, packaging is the customer experience. A great package not only contains the product; it’s the physical stand-in for the brand. It has the power to captivate, delight and engage. More and more, consumer brands recognize the power of packaging. They’re investing in great design, high-quality materials and superior production.

“Packaging is like theater; it can create a story.” — Steve Jobs

What does this rise in package design mean for you? Even if you don’t currently design boxes and bags, chances are you’ll be tasked with creating a package soon. Package design trends are spinning off into other disciplines, too. Plus, the best package design work is beautiful and inspiring.

Now in its ninth year and again part of HOW Design Live, The Dieline Conference remains the most influential and comprehensive packaging and branding design conference around, serving as a focal point for designers who work on consumer brands.

Speakers participating in The Dieline Conference at HOW Design Live in 2018 include a who’s who of global packaging designers: Joshua Breidenbach and Chi-An De Leo, partners and cofounders of Rice Creative in Vietnam; Daniela Garza of Anagrama in Mexico, and Silas Amos from London. They represent top global brands including Chobani, Target, The Hershey Company and The Coca-Cola Company.

Explore this exciting and in-demand design discipline, discover the strategy that drives design at some of the world's boldest brands, and be inspired by the winners of The Dieline Awards.

