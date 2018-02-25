To ignore what's happening in the periphery is to develop brand tunnel vision. That's why global agency verynice is sharing their step-by-step ...
Graphic Design Basics
What’s Wrong with This Picture? Designing a Logo with an Online Service
An effective logo commands high prices, & for good reason. However, designing a logo with an online service is now possible for nominal fees. It's almost too easy to make fun of the whole thing, but assumptions aside, is it possible to commission a decent logo from these places? We decided to find out.
What to Say When: A Cheat Sheet for Tricky Conversations
Ever find yourself tongue-tied or even speechless with a client or your boss? Then you'll love this cheat sheet for tricky conversations with clients and other non-designers.
Should You Design Your Own Logo?
You’re a designer, so everything you design is an example of your work. When your prospects and clients go to your website or online portfolio to look at your work, they will certainly assume that your logo design is your own work. So does that mean you should absolutely design your own logo?
How to Design a Model of Impact
Want to create a more impactful model for your design business? Here's how to get started.
5 Public Speaking Tips for Designers
Let’s face it: Most of us spend all day behind our desks, so when the opportunity comes along to speak up on our design—or a design topic—it can be a bit intimidating. But perhaps giving that TED talk is easier than you think.
7 Graphic Design Tutorials to Check Out This Year
From learning how to create patterns to brushing up on Illustrator skills, these graphic design tutorials can help you stay on top of your game in 2018.
5 Tried and True Design Devices for Logo Designers
Check out these time-honored graphic styles to get some ideas for your next logo design. [And don't miss the HOW Logo Design Awards deadline—Monday night!]
Don’t Panic—There’s No Such Thing as a Bad Color [Video]
Before you build a color palette for your next project, find out what Jim Krause has to say about bad versions of good colors.
TRÜF Does Branding Like Nobody’s Business
The team at TRÜF is obsessed with designing better brands—and these award-winning creatives certainly know how to deliver. Here, they share their insights.