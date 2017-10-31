Don’t Panic—There’s No Such Thing as a Bad Color [Video]

[Position yourself as a leader in branding.

Before you build a color palette for your next project, find out what Jim Krause has to say about bad versions of good colors in the video below.

Coming up with attractive and appealing colors schemes has two main components: choosing the right colors, and choosing the right versions of the right colors.

Jim Krause (author of the well-known Color Index books) covers both of these palette-building components in this short video—a video that should help you lessen your panic the next time you encounter problems with the colors you’re applying to a layout, a logo, an illustration or a work of art.

