7 Fun Poster Design Tutorials and Exercises on YouTube

No matter where in the world you reside, entries in the HOW International Design Awards are judged by project type rather than industry or region. That means posters are up against posters, packaging against packaging, identity design against—you get the point. Early-bird discount ends Aug. 14!

Ah, summertime.

It’s the season of poster design, in many ways. Alluring promos for the blockbusters we can’t wait to see. Eye-catching pieces for the music festivals we can’t wait to attend. Inspiration all around to hone our design skills in a side-project poster series.

Eager for some creative fun this summer, we decided to see what YouTube has for us in the poster design tutorial department. Below, you’ll find seven videos that will help you sharpen your Photoshop skills, build confidence in your design decisions and create some fun poster designs as a result.

And remember, there’s a place for your poster design—and your identity design, packaging, websites, illustration, student work and more—in the HOW International Design Awards. You can score a FREE trip to HOW Design Live 2018—including round-trip airfare, hotel & conference registration (conference registration alone is up to a $2,295 value!) when you enter by August 14.

7 Fun Poster Design Tutorials & Exercises on YouTube

1. How To Create a Music Festival Poster Design in Photoshop

Join Chris Spooner—described by Roberto Blake as “an experienced and well-grounded designer”—as he walks us through the creation of a colorful poster design for a fictional music festival.

Related: 20 Graphic Designers to Watch On YouTube

2. Speed Design Series: Lapse-Time Graphic Design of a Concert Poster

Shawn Barry takes a different approach in this short poster design video, showing you a sped-up version of his process rather than walking you through step by step. You can see and learn from his mistakes as he creates this concert poster.

3. How To Create A Poster Design in Photoshop by Tronix Design

Manni works with layers, shapes and text to guide you through the process of creating a fairly simplistic poster design in Photoshop.

4. Designing a Movie Poster in 15 MINUTES!

Join Charli Marie and another YouTuber as they challenge themselves to each design a movie poster in only 15 minutes. Watch them work and reflect on their design decisions, then try it for yourself—for fun, of course, but also for some rapid prototyping practice and to build up your trust in your gut. Bonus points if you trade with a designer friend for a friendly critique!

5. Create an Apple Style Music Poster! (5 Duotone Effects and Techniques in Photoshop)

TutVid, AKA Nathaniel Dodson, covers several fun poster-related techniques in this video, including a textured photo effect that he says is great for movie posters, as well as gradients and layers inspired by last year’s Apple Music festival posters.

6. How to Create a Batman Poster in Photoshop

In this high-quality and easy-to-follow Photoshop tutorial, Phlearn, AKA Aaron Nace, shows us how to create a ripped-paper silhouette Batman poster.

7. How To Create Your Own Hateful Eight Movie Poster

In another tutorial from Chris Spooner, we learn how to create our own movie poster based on The Hateful Eight. One of Spooner’s free Photoshop Brush sets was used to create the official posters, so he decided to recreate the design and produce this tutorial showing us how to create our own tribute movie poster.

Related: 10 Essential Poster Design Tips for Beginners

Enroll in Digital Illustration Basics today to learn simple techniques for creating professional artwork using Adobe Illustrator. Let an experienced illustrator guide you illustration projects and get your creative juices flowing. Course topics range from proportion, perspective, and lighting to the mechanics of using basic shapes, symbols, gradients, and more.