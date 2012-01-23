We’ve just confirmed the dates for the 2012 MYOB Conference: October 17-19 at the Lowes Vanderbilt Hotel in Nashville, TN! If you’re a design firm owner, this is the conference for you. In partnership with noted consultant David C. Baker, the 2012 MYOB Conference will present a program packed with expert speakers who know first-hand the challenges design firms face; thought-provoking sessions to help you improve your bottom line; and the rare opportunity to network with other creative firm principals. It’s 3 days of close-up, nuts-and-bolts problem solving combined with big-picture, long-term planning. You’ll look at your work, your clients and your marketing from a whole new angle— and find solutions to some of your toughest business problems.

Check the MYOB site in early May for complete registration information and program details.