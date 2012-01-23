2012 MYOB Conference

We’ve just confirmed the dates for the 2012 MYOB Conference: October 17-19 at the Lowes Vanderbilt Hotel in Nashville, TN! If you’re a design firm owner, this is the conference for you. In partnership with noted consultant David C. Baker, the 2012 MYOB Conference will present a program packed with expert speakers who know first-hand the challenges design firms face; thought-provoking sessions to help you improve your bottom line; and the rare opportunity to network with other creative firm principals. It’s 3 days of close-up, nuts-and-bolts problem solving combined with big-picture, long-term planning. You’ll look at your work, your clients and your marketing from a whole new angle— and find solutions to some of your toughest business problems.

Check the MYOB site in early May for complete registration information and program details.

One thought on “2012 MYOB Conference

