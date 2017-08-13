Every year in the HOW International Design Awards, we honor excellence in design all over the globe—and we invite the world to celebrate it with us.

And that’s why …

We bring in world-class judges to review your work.

This year, Pum Lefebure (Design Army), Leland Maschmeyer (Chobani), Su Matthews Hale (Lippincott), Vanessa Foley (artist) and Brian Collins (COLLINS) await your entries.

The prizes take you places.

The work of every single winner is beautifully displayed in HOW magazine’s International Design Annual for all to see. Every winner gets a discount on registration to HOW Design Live, one of the largest annual gatherings of creative professionals in the world. And the Best of Show winner scores a free trip to HOW Design Live 2018—including round-trip airfare to Boston, hotel and conference registration—plus a main-stage trophy presentation and other exclusive opportunities on-site.

We can’t wait for you to celebrate your own design, alongside the designs of your peers.

Last year, the judges selected 292 winning designs. You can explore these exemplary projects below, considering the ways in which they each made their own impact on the world. Then, celebrate your own work by entering it in this year’s International Design Awards by the early-bird deadline: Monday, August 14 @ 11:59pm EDT.

Click each category below to view a gallery of winning work from last year’s International Design Awards:

Don’t forget—there’s a discount for entering the HOW International Design Awards early!

Enter by the Early-Bird Deadline: Monday, August 14 @ 11:59pm EDT